Nandi Madida Announces the Death of Her Grandmother, SA Sends Love: “Alale Ngokuthula, uMaZondi”
- Nandi Madida is grieving the loss of her beloved grandmother, whom she described as a graceful woman who broke many boundaries
- Sharing the news on X, Nandi expressed gratitude for having known her grandmother and mentioned her reunion with her husband and creator
- Fans and social media users showered Nandi with heartfelt condolence messages, offering prayers and support during this difficult time
South African actress and musician Nandi Madida has announced the death of her grandmother in a heartwarming post. The star's fans showered her with love.
Nandi Madida loses her grandmother
Nandi Madida is grieving the loss of her grandmother. Anyone who follows the star knows how much she loves and values her family and loved ones.
Taking to her page on X, Nandi shared the sad news with her fans and followers. The actress narrated how her grandmother was graceful and broke many boundaries. She wrote:
"Good morning. I sadly lost my dear grandmother last night, but I cannot emphasize how grateful I am to have experienced such a kind, graceful woman like her. She had broken so many boundaries both professionally and privately.
"I will miss her dearly, and yes, it is well. What a beautiful legacy. She is now reunited with her husband (my grandfather), the love of her life and, of course, her creator. #RIPMaZondi ❤️🙏🏽🕊️"
Mzansi shares condolence messages to Nandi Madida
Social media users flooded Nandi Madida's page with touching condolence messages on the star.
@NothileMaZondi said:
"Ah, man☹️. Condolences to you and your family sisi. Alale ngokthula uMaZondi🤍"
@XJixiza wrote:
"My sincere condolences to you and your family. May her memories be your guidance and aspirations to those who look up to you. May her spirit always live in you."
@tnvenge added:
"Sincerest condolences Nandi. Sending prayers and light to the family."
@Bongani41141906 said:
"Condolences to you and your family in these difficult times... a library has been burnt."
