A moving video of a man performing his grandfatherly duties left the online community moved

The man was used to carrying the responsibilities as he moved swiftly down the street

The clip left many social media users praising the man for gracing his grandfatherly duties warmly

A video of a grandfather carrying his grandchild was shared on TikTok. Image: @inspirationalworldsa

Seeing an active grandparent in their grandkids' lives is beautiful, as they love and care differently.

A viral video of a loving grandpa bonding with his grandchild was shared on TikTok under the user handle @inspirationalworldsa. It attracted 185K views, 20K likes, and almost 1K comments.

The heart-warming gesture from Grandpa

In the video, Mkhulu walks down the street in the township with his grandchild on his back. As he moves, the towel used to hold the baby gets loose. He fixes it like a pro while continuing with his journey.

The post was shared with the caption:

"I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this. I was so inspired by this legend of a grandpa, and this is so wow!"

Grandpa wins the hearts of Mzansi

Many social media users took to the comment section to share how much the video touched them. Some shared similar experiences with warm-hearted family members, and some wished for caring grandparents.

User @Thakgatsomehlape shared:

"This is heartwarming 😍😍😍made me emotional."

User @userwinniembi@77 said:

"May this love locate my kids, in Jesus name, Amen😍💐💞."

User @epotamc2 commented:

"Reminds me of my dad taking my daughter to creche. She'd refuse public rides so that granddad would lovingly escort her. Afternoons were spent chasing birds in the park, with Granddad patiently waiting 🥰."

User @Zandile Kubeka added:

"May God bless and bless this old man for being a great grandfather of the world. You deserve an award for life..🙌👑💯🙏❤emotional."

User @mariamogale225 said:

"You are the number one grandfather."

User @kelebokgile noted:

"He deserves an award. Please, guys, give this old man an award."

Cute granddaughter grooms Mkhulu's hair and beard

