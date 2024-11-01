A man planned a romantic indoor picnic for his two wives, and it was captured in a TikTok video

The footage shows him rearranging furniture, setting up treats, and dressing up for the surprise

TikTok users couldn’t resist chiming in, with some applauding the gesture and others raising a few questions about polygamy

A man planned a picnic for his wives. Image: @andiii_banxx

Source: TikTok

When it comes to romance, this guy is bringing double the effort! He surprised both his wives with a sweet indoor picnic.

Picnic perfection for three

The setup had cosy seating, treats, and a few items to create the perfect vibe. You can see him going all out, making sure every detail is on point in a video posted on the TikTok account @andiii_banxx_.

He even threw on a nice outfit to look presentable. The ladies finally arrived toward the end of the clip and looked completely stunned.

Watch the video below:

Romantic video gets tongues wagging

Of course, a few people were more focused on the polygamy part, wondering how he manages to keep the romance going with two wives.

See some comments below:

@ThakgatsoPearlMako mentioned:

"They are not happy. Yoh may this not locate me."

@lessekhaoza wrote:

"Ncaaah, very thoughtful of you. 🥰 May this kind of relationship never locate me, my sisters and daughter. 😎"

@Kuthula asked:

"Why not a picnic for them individually?"

@Msmatlala joked:

"Guys, I'm the third wife am the one who was taking video. 😭🤣"

@MamelloMellower shared:

"I will still not be okay with it. 😪 I would cry every day. Polygamy would never sit well with me no matter how hard our man tries to make us happy.

@dawn.rsa stated:

"I thought it was a spelling error 😭😭 kanti wena u’serious. 😭😭"

@Mandy posted:

"Re squeezeng in. 🥹"

@Orthens_Lioness added:

"They don’t look happy. 🥺"

Polygamist gets 2 wives pregnant at same time

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of his two young and beautiful wives.

He said in the video that his wives got pregnant at the same time. Apart from the blessing of having two pregnant wives, the man said they also gave birth at the same time.

