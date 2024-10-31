A man decided to take a break from shack living and splurge on a solo getaway at The Blyde in Pretoria

He documented his trip in a 7-minute TikTok vlog that got South Africans on the platform buzzing

The video got mixed reactions but many people praised the guy for taking time out to spoil himself

A TikTokker gave a peek at his trip to Blyde Crystal Lagoon. Image: @goodwill_sbo

Everyone needs a break! A South African man decided to take one, swapping shack life for a solo getaway at The Blyde in Pretoria.

Man vlogs about his getaway

The clip begins with him packing in his shack, calling a Bolt, grabbing some food supplies, and travelling to the scenic location.

He shared highlights from his stay, showing the sleek apartment, beautiful lagoon views, and some activities he did.

Travel video goes viral

The video was posted on the TikTok page @goodwill_sbo and got 2.6 million views.

Putting your life on display comes with its own set of challenges, and netizens didn’t hold back with their opinions.

See some comments below:

@nkanyiso asked:

"So please guys be honest, do guys really really do this alone?"

@TseiTsei posted:

"Shouldn’t you save to build a room? I wonder."

@yolisa2012 wrote:

"No hard feelings buy why don't you buy a stand there where you live?"

@BonganeZikhali highlighted:

"I just saw the blanket next to you move while you were eating, which tells me that you are not alone."

@Ashyvee stated:

"I saw a night gown breathing next to you. 😂😂"

@PitsoM commented:

"Did he say top loader ku front loader? 😂😂😂"

@ThickSonkophe mentioned:

"The Blyde is the best place to be in. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Love that place."

@yunny said:

"Well done bro kuyafuneka ukuzikhipa we live once thanks for the plug. 🤗"

Woolworths employee living in shack

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man's TikTok video went viral after he showed people his life. The man showed that he savours his life as a Woolworths employee.

The video inspired many people and they were raving about the young man living in a shack. The man showed a day in the life of the average South African who is working class.

