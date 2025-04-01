A pest control expert shared a shocking video showing cockroaches-infested lounge furniture, leaving many users astonished

The clip, posted on TikTok by a pest control company, revealed how cockroaches make their homes in places we wouldn't think of in our homes

Social media users reacted with discomfort, with many sharing that they'd think twice before visiting people's homes again

A pest controller showed off cockroaches hiding in between a couch, leaving many social media users astonished. Image: AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

Cockroaches are a common household pest, but what happens when they invade your space? One pest control expert shared a jaw-dropping video that left online users shivering.

The clip was shared on the video streaming platform, under the TikTok account @pest_control_kings, gaining massive views, likes and many comments from social media users who were horrified by what they saw.

The pest controller shows hiding cockroaches.

In the clip, the controller opens a couch's corner, revealing a massive community of cockroaches scurrying about, filling the entire cavity between the cushions. The video also shows the cockroaches' eggs, making it clear that this was more than just a few stray pests.

As the video progresses, the pest controller continues to show other areas of the couch filled with creepy crawlers, sending chills down the viewer's spines.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the cockroach video

The clip sparked strong reactions, with many social media users saying they'll never sit on other people's couches again. Some even admitted that the sight of the cockroaches confirmed why they don't visit people's homes.

Others expressed disbelief, blaming the couch owner for not cleaning the home and not taking care of the furniture, while a few people mentioned they avoid second-hand furniture and clothes for that very reason

Mzansi peeps said they would think twice before sitting on other people's couches after seeing crawling insects on one. Image: AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

User @Karabo_mk said:

"This is why I sit on plastic chairs when I visit people's houses."

User @T added:

"This is a first!!! Haibo 😭😭 I didn’t know this."

User @sapopovalentinots commented:

"From now visiting people II'll take my camp chair 🥺😭, sies I was eating, just lost."

User @Fikile Kheswa said:

"Results of not moving things when u cleaning 😳."

User @South African 1111 shared:

"I would have taken it out every day ngilithintithe (and emptied it). That's why I hate second-hand furniture or clothes for such😏."

User @Mama Mau added:

"Oh my God. Afununa ukunixosha endlini kusale wona (they want to chase you out of the house and be the only ones left). Complete takeover."

