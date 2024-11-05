Influencer couple Gogo and Mo recently celebrated Mo's fabulous 27th birthday with a surprise that could make anyone swoon

The couple posted videos on TikTok showing a room filled with elegant black and gold balloons that scream party vibes

Mzansi is all about the visuals, showering Gogo with love and birthday wishes while gushing over this cute couple

Hold onto your hats because Gogo and Mo just served up some serious relationship goals. Mo went all out to make sure his wife from the US felt like a total superstar on her 27th birthday.

Birthday surprise for Gogo

The couple took to their TikTok account @gogoandmo to share the birthday magic. The clips show a stunningly decorated room, overflowing with glamorous black and gold balloons.

Gifts were scattered on the bed like a scene out of a rom-com. Gogo gushed about her thoughtful bae saying: “My husband snapped, I fear. 🤭”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi sends bday messages to Gogo

And of course, Mzansi couldn’t get enough! Fans flocked to the comments section to shower Gogo with birthday love and adoration for the couple’s relationship.

See some reactions below:

@liyemaann wrote:

"Lord, please let a love like Gogo and Mo’s locate me. 😩"

@lesego said:

"Happiest birthday Mrs Matlou, hope you enjoy your day. 🎀🥹"

@Dinnygal77 wrote:

"Happy birthday to our makoti. 🎉🎊🎂"

@Koki mentioned:

"Thobela ke yona 😂 Many more years to you makoti wa rena. 🥰"

@lovemihle said:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful Mrs. Matlou.❤️💐"

@Futuretruckdriver shared:

"You inspired me. My dream is to marry an Asian girl. You two a adorable together."

@MaKamo said:

"O gole o gole Mma Matlou!"

@YouDon'tKnowMe added:

"You definitely a Scorpio. ♏ 🥰🥰🥰"

US woman stuns SA husband by speaking his language

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a young American bride went viral on the internet after she surprised her man by speaking in his language.

The famous TikTok couple had their much-anticipated wedding that broke the internet. The couple shared a video showcasing Gogo speaking in her husband Mo's native language, which impressed Mzansi netizens online.

