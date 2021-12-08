A local lady's taxi driver boyfriend spoilt her with a thoughtful perfume and luxurious body lotion gift

The lovely Saffa woman is beyond happy with the loving present she received from her man and shared a snap of it on Twitter

Her replies section blew up with peeps asking if her man had a brother or where they could find someone as considerate as him

@MaKooMaLo_J is a beautiful South African lady who is proud of her man and his career. According to the stunner, her bae is a taxi driver. She recently shared a thoughtful gift he purchased for her.

Her sweet man bought a gift set with a lovely perfume and luxurious body lotion. @MaKooMaLo_J's post gained 914 likes on Twitter from peeps who appreciated her man's considerate present.

"All I can say is dating this taxi driver was not a bad idea after all," she wrote.

This lovely lady shared the thoughtful gift she received from her taxi driver bae. Image: @MaKooMaLo_J

Source: Twitter

Check her post out below:

Read some of the responses below:

@Booyi_ said:

"He doesn’t have a friend by any chance?"

@mlerata shared:

"They also are human. If you cut them they bleed and their blood is just as red as yours. And if you please them they smile and their smile is as beautiful as yours."

@Nice93911700 asked:

"Did you end up shooting your shot????"

@NoahMojapelo responded with:

"Those ones don't have a problem when it comes to spending for theirs..."

@Zuks696 tweeted:

"He got taste."

@thuli_sonopo added:

"MaHlomu. I love this for you!"

Girl gets her man the 'perfect' gift, SA men want tips on ordering a woman like her too

Previously, Briefly News reported that life would be so much easier if every girl could consult with the relationship Gods before getting the man in her life the ideal gift. At least that's what the numerous local men on social media would be thinking after seeing one lucky man's woman's post of the perfect present that she got him.

Heading to Twitter, @Djmaurice_SA shared a pic of the brand new expensive set of what looks like 17 inch 5x100 VW Polo GTI reps rims before what we suspect was bae's knowledge of the enviable gift.

The caption read:

"Just a little token of appreciation to the LOML (love of my life). Understand that a man must be spoiled once in a while."

