Proving the notion true that the streets of Twitter don't rest are the men swarming a local woman's recent tweet

The gone girl posted an image of the brand new set of VW rims that she got her significant other

The chest pains cropped up in droves as Mzansi's men on social media broke into a frenzy wishing for a girl like her

Life would be so much easier if every girl could consult with the relationship gods before getting the man in her life the ideal gift.

At least that's what the numerous local men on social media would be thinking after seeing one lucky's man's woman's post of the perfect present that she got him.

Heading to her @Djmaurice_SA Twitter account before what we suspect was bae's knowledge of the brand new expensive set of what looks like 17 inch 5x100 VW Polo GTI reps rims.

The caption read:

"Just a little token of appreciation to the LOML (love of my life). Understand that a man must be spoiled once in a while."

For those green with envy, it's little wonder they'd be fumbling for their calculators to determine just how much money went into getting the flashy objects.

At the time of publication, the tweet had garnered almost 7 600 likes as Saffas rushed to the mentions in their numbers to drool over the other man's pickings.

Consensus among gents overwhlming

At the behest of our readers, Briefly News cruised down the Twitter streets to find all the incredible reactions to the post.

@Imraan85602915 wrote:

"Thank you sister, we must, I feel sorry for men who are the sole providers while their woman chills and expects stuff. I bought my husband a Toyota double cab last year, help with the bond, groceries and pay the rates. Since I work, I pay for a caretaker to look after our place."

@Tazo79877580 said:

"To think most of us only get suffocating colognes once in a while. Where do we find such girlfriends."

@Mmasero1b added:

"Mauri my DJ, I'm sure your friends are like you Mphethe ka nomoro my DJ le nna ke tle ke kgone ho ba monate."

