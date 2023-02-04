Mphowabadimo's pregnancy pictures are definitely the content that Mzansi has been waiting for

Social media users have been speculating that the Big Brother Mzansi winner is pregnant but the star had not confirmed the news

Twitter went up in flames when Bona magazine confirmed that the reality television star was gracing their cover and flaunting her tummy

Mphowabadimo is finally giving her millions of fans known as the Underground Gang the content they have been waiting for.

‘BBMzansi’ Season 3 winner Mphowabadimo debuted her baby bump. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo and @thembabroly.

Source: Instagram

Rumours that the Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 winner had tied the knot with fellow reality TV star Themba Mabaso, popularly known as Themba Brolly and were expecting their first child together began swelling up late last year.

Mphowabadimo debuts her baby bump on the Bona magazine cover

After months of speculations and leaked images, the star finally debuted her baby bump on the cover of Bona magazine. Speaking to the publication, Mpowabadimo said it has not been easy having a relationship in the public eye. She said:

"Having a relationship in the spotlight is not nice in my eyes. I remember I was reluctant about us coming out because I didn’t want the feeling of not having boundaries around us. I treasure what we have and knowing what I know now, I would have said let's protect it with all we have."

Mzansi reacts to Mphowabadimo's posts

The pictures caused an uproar on social media. Fans loved that Mphowabadimo had finally confirmed that she is having her first baby with Themba. Many promised to get their hands on the copy.

@zanelepricilla said:

"❤️Am I the only one who saw little ghost move or is it my eyes❤️❤️❤️."

@lebogang5572 commented:

"She doesn't even look pregnant, ❤️❤️it looks good on her."

@rebotilejordannare added:

"Can’t wait to get my copy Mamacita . "

@mkhizesthandiwe wrote:

"My baby I’m crying fr ,I’m so happy and proud of you."

@nengi_wabadimo_bella22 noted:

"I just miss you so much ."

