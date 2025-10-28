Parliamentary committees visited Milnerton High School in Cape Town following a viral bullying incident

The school has been in the spotlight after a video went viral showing a Grade 10 pupil being assaulted

The committees are worried about the level of bullying within schools, noting that there was a rise in reported cases

Parliament's oversight committees found that there was a culture of bullying taking place at Milnerton High School. Image: @KayaNews

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE – The assault of a Grade 10 pupil at Milnerton High School is not an isolated incident, Parliament’s Social Services Cluster oversight committees found.

The Social Services Cluster, which includes various government departments, including both Basic Education and Higher Education, conducted a visit to the school following the assault of a 16-year-old by a group of older boys.

The incident reportedly occurred on 16 October 2025, but only made headlines later when a video of the incident went viral.

In the video, the older learners could be seen assaulting the Grade 10 learner with a variety of objects.

Committees find a culture of bullying at Milnerton High

During a press briefing before Parliament on 27 October 2025, the committees stated that they discovered a culture of bullying at the school.

Joy Maimela, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Education, expressed concern about the situation at the school, adding that one teacher allegedly turned a blind eye to the situation.

“Overall, we noted that there was a culture of bullying in the school, and to a certain extent, there is a coach of a certain rugby team who we believe also enables such.

“There are incidents that have been reported to him, according to what we understand, and there were no actions. There was a previous incident reported to the school, and the school could not account for what they did with it,” Maimela noted.

Committees concerned by a rise in bullying cases

Maimela also noted that they were deeply concerned by the number of bullying incidents reported in all schools across the country.

“Education cannot thrive in an environment of fear, and a learner who feels unsafe cannot learn while a teacher who fears discipline cannot teach effectively,” she said.

Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Sciences and Creative Industries, Makhi Feni, said the matter couldn’t be treated as just bullying, as their view was that it was a “continuation of racist acts that continue in our schools.”

He added that if nothing was done to address this, the committee feared that they would be in an uncontrollable situation in the country.

“It can’t be treated as mere bullying. We need to go beyond that particular situation,” he said.

Joy Maimela and Makhi Feni visited the school following the viral bullying incident. Image: @ParliamentofRSA

Source: Twitter

