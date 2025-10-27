A viral video of a Grade 10 learner being assaulted by senior boys at a Cape Town school has ignited national outrage and debate over bullying in schools

The incident has sparked public and political discussions about school culture, masculinity, and the role of sports in normalising aggressive behaviour

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with mental health advocate Dr Faith Mahlangu, who spoke on the broader cultural factors driving bullying among boys

A disturbing video showing a Grade 10 learner from Milnerton High School in Cape Town being assaulted by senior boys, allegedly who are members of the school’s rugby team, has ignited national outrage and renewed calls for accountability.

The incident, which surfaced online on 16 October 2025, has prompted widespread debate about the culture of masculinity and silence surrounding bullying in South African schools.

School learners from the rugby team have been implicated in a bullying incident. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

The victim’s mother accused the school of failing to act despite repeated reports of intimidation, saying her son had been targeted by older rugby players. The viral clip has drawn condemnation from politicians, parents, and the public, with many questioning whether school sports culture fosters impunity among the privileged learners.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Dr Faith Nosiqiniseko Mahlangu, a medical doctor and mental health advocate from Mental Versations, said the issue goes beyond isolated school incidents; it is deeply cultural.

“Bullying is not just a behavioural problem; it’s a learned performance of power,” Dr Mahlangu explained.

“Many boys grow up being told not to cry, not to feel, and not to show softness, so they express dominance instead. That’s where the violence begins.”

She added that schools, particularly those with strong sporting traditions, often reinforce unhealthy ideals of masculinity through competition and hierarchy.

“When aggression is rewarded on the field, it becomes normalised off the field,” she said.

“That creates a silent approval loop where the loudest, strongest, or most feared boys are seen as leaders.”

Dr Mahlangu emphasised that tackling bullying requires a cultural shift both at home and in the classrooms

“We cannot fix bullying by only punishing it; we must teach boys a different script for what it means to be strong,” she said.

“Empathy needs to be modelled by fathers, teachers, and coaches, not just preached in assemblies.”

She urged parents and educators to prioritise emotional intelligence alongside academic and athletic success, arguing that this balance is essential for raising mentally healthy, respectful men.

Suspects granted bail

The suspects appeared before the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 23 October 2025. They were arrested after the viral video of the assault spread widely online.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that six of the eight accused were granted bail of R2,000, under strict conditions. These include avoiding any direct or indirect contact with witnesses or the complainant and staying away from the school premises until the matter is finalised.

He added that the learners would be provided with an alternative venue to write their exams and would have to study from home. The suspects were also ordered to hand in their cellphones, with five devices already secured and the sixth expected within 24 hours. The two 16-year-olds accused were released on warning.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi recently defended a young learner against bullying. Image: William Loock for Briefly News

Source: Original

Kolisi’s message resurfaces

The incident has reignited conversations about bullying and masculinity in sports, drawing comparisons to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who has long spoken out against bullying.

Kolisi’s message to young victims

“Stay strong, be yourself, and don’t be scared of anything” has resurfaced as a rallying cry for change, echoing Dr Mahlangu’s call for a national rethinking of how boys are taught to define strength.

Siya Kolisi reflects on his youthful life

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi has shared a candid message with his younger self, one that speaks to growth, discipline, and redemption.

As the 34-year-old prepares to mark his 100th Test cap for South Africa, he took a moment to reflect on the choices that shaped his career and character, both good and bad.

Source: Briefly News