Milnerton High School Assault Suspects Granted R2,000 Bail Each
- Six of the eight learners who were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Milnerton High School learner in the Western Cape appeared in court and were granted bail
- This was after the incident, which happened in mid-October, went viral, in which a group of boys allegedly assaulted one of their fellow learners
- The suspects were also given leave to write their exams under supervision as they prepare to return to court in November
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Six of the eight learners who were arrested for allegedly assaulting their fellow Milnerton High School learner were granted bail.
According to IOL, the suspects appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on 23 October 2025. They were arrested after the incident in which they assaulted the boy went viral. The incident reportedly happened on 16 October.
Suspects granted bail
The Western Cape's National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that six of the eight accused were granted bail of R2,000. He said that the strict bail conditions include not directly or indirectly contacting the witnesses and complainants. They are directed not to be near the complainants. The learners have also been banned from the school until the matter is finalised.
Ntabazalila said that the learners will be provided an alternative venue for them to write their exams. They will have to study at home. The suspects were also ordered to hand in their cellphones. The NPA secured five cellphones, and the sixth cellphone will be obtained in 24 hours. The 16-year-old suspects were released on warning.
