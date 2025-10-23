Pig Farm Murder: Witness Accuses SAPS Officers of Assaulting Him

The trial of the pig farm murders, which took place in Limpopo in 2024, continued at the Polokwane Magistrates' Court

One of the witnesses accused members of the South African Police Service of brutally assaulting him

The witness was one of the suspects who were arrested for the murder of two women, whose bodies were found in a pig sty

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The pig farm murder witness said cops assaulted him. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — Rudolph De Wet, who turned state witness after he was arrested for the murder of Maria Makgatho and Lucia Ndlovu in 2024, accused the South African Police Service of assaulting him while in custody.

According to Sunday World, De Wet took the stand on the second day of the trial for the murder of Ndlovu and Makgatho at the Polokwane High Court. The two women's bodies were found in a pig sty on the farm of murder accused Zachariah Olivier, who was arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Witness accuses SAPS of assault

He alleged that three police officers assaulted him. He said they covered his head with a plastic bag and demanded that he tell them where the rifles used in the murders were. He said he nearly lost consciousness several times while the police allegedly continued suffocating him with a plastic bag.

De Wet also testified that Olivier allegedly gave him a rifle and told him to aim at Makgatho and Ndlovu. De Wet said he fired three shots, and Olivier also fired his gun. The case has been postponed to 3 November.

Source: Briefly News