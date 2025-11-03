The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has issued a warning against spreading hate speech

This follows a viral social media activity after the Milnerton High School bullying incident in Cape Town

The SAHRC reportedly received a complaint from a parent about alleged violations of children’s rights

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has stepped in following a wave of online activity surrounding the bullying incident at Milnerton High School. It urged the public to refrain from hate speech. The intervention follows a parent raising concerns that children’s rights may have been breached during protests at the school.

SAHRC steps in after Milnerton bullying complaint

The protests erupted after a video circulated on social media showing a Grade 10 boy being attacked by older pupils, reportedly as part of an initiation ritual. Following the incident, six students were charged with assault in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court and released on R2,000 bail.

According to IOL, the parent urged the SAHRC to establish guidelines that would balance students’ right to protest with the need to protect pupils’ constitutional rights and hold accountable those who spread hate speech or incite violence online. The parent said they had reported the protest organisers, social media users who shared personal information and encouraged violence, and the education committee that had called the incident racially motivated, to the Human Rights Commission.

Students scared during the protest

The parent of a Grade 9 pupil said the incident has shaken the whole school community. Many students allegedly felt scared during the protest, particularly after social media posts incited violence, called for the boys involved to be harmed. Some pupils were also reportedly targeted while using public transport.

The parent said the protesters, who wore their organisational branding and party colours, caused fear and disruption at the school over two days. Matric exams were interrupted, and Grade 10 entrance exams had to be postponed. Students allegedly struggled to move safely around the campus. According to the parent, the protesters did little to resolve the issue, as the school had already taken the necessary measures.

Briefly News reached out to the South African Human Rights Commission for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Gayton McKenzie demands justice

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie demanded justice for the victims of the Milnerton High School incident, which went viral. He spoke after eight learners were suspended.

McKenzie said the school bullies needed to be dealt with. He called for them to be punished to learn a valuable lesson.

