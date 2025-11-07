March and March led a peaceful protest in the Durban Central Business District (CBD) on 7 November 2025

The civil organisation wants authorities to act against the rising crime and number of illegal immigrants in the city

March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, noted that there were many no-go areas in the area

March and March led a protest in the Durban CBD against crime and illegal immigrants. Image: Durban Network

Source: Facebook

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Civil organisation, March and March, have taken to the streets to address the rampant crime in Durban.

The organisation led a protest in the city on 7 November 2025, and was joined by several political parties and concerned citizens.

The demonstration was aimed at urging authorities to act against the rise of illegal foreign nationals and crime in the Durban Central Business District (CBD). The protesters marched to the Point Police Station, where a memorandum was handed over.

March and March called on authorities to take action against the rise in crime and the influx of illegal immigrants. Image: Durban Network

Source: Facebook

March and March calls for a clampdown on crime

Speaking to the media covering the event, March in March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said that a serious clampdown on crime was needed. She noted that many areas in the CBD were not safe and were home to foreign nationals.

“People are tired of having places that they are not able to go to that are known as no-go areas. These places are places that are flooded with people that are not South Africans, places that have become drug hubs, places where a lot of organised crime is taking place,” she said.

She claimed that Point Road was one area that was taken over by Nigerians and was even called Lagos by the locals.

“The point is that we cannot have places in South Africa, where we as citizens are afraid to go,” she reiterated.

It should be noted that these views reflect the concerns of the protestors and do not necessarily represent the views of all Durban citizens.

This is not the first time that March and March have been vocal about the number of foreign nationals in the country. The group previously marched alongside Operation Dudula, raising concerns about the influx of undocumented foreigners in the country who were putting a strain on the healthcare system.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has since ordered Operation Dudula to stop preventing foreigners from accessing healthcare in the country.

South Africans discuss March and March’s protest

While some social media users welcomed the protest, others expressed concern that the officials with the power to do something would not.

Fa Ne Le said:

“It is not easy to solve this problem because the law enforcement officers are on the payroll of the gangs. The problem is with the law enforcement officers. The march will be there today, but by the afternoon, they will be on the streets.”

Gumbi Ka KaSivuma stated:

“Let's claim back our KZN.”

Ntokozo Muzi said:

“If the courts prohibit movement by Operation Dudula and March and March, it’s a clear indication they are part of the system and syndicates.”

Nkosinathi Wisdom Sotshantshi claimed:

“I once stayed in this area. Indeed, it is a hub for Nigerians to do as they please. Sometimes you feel scared when you walk around because they overcrowded the space. I wish South Africans could stand and fight for their space and against corruption.”

Nkosinathi Mketsu added:

“Courts and law enforcement agencies in this country are on the payroll of criminals. That is why they just choose to turn a blind eye to these problems.”

Khanyie Bhelekazi Ntuli exclaimed:

“March and March until we win our country back.”

Operation Dudula to continue with campaign

Briefly News reported that Operation Dudula announced it would continue its campaign against foreign nationals.

The group vowed to continue removing illegal immigrants from the country's pubic health care facilities.

The Gauteng High Court previously granted an interdict to prevent Operation Dudula from removing foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News