Operation Dudula and March and March Embark on Mass Protests Against Undocumented Foreigners

GAUTENG - Tensions are rising in Johannesburg as South Africans grow frustrated with foreign nationals in the country.

Members of Operation Dudula, as well as March and March, took to the streets in Durban and Johannesburg, protesting against the presence of foreign nationals in South Africa.

While the march in Durban was relatively peaceful, tensions rose in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, as members of the groups attempted to hand over a memorandum.

What happened in Braamfontein?

Members of Operation Dudula and March and March too to the streets to express unhappiness not only with foreigners, but also organisations they accused of putting illegal immigrants first. The groups marched against the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Socio-Economic Rights Institution (SERI).

Angry marchers accused the organisations of prioritising the rights of foreign nationals ahead of locals, but also took issue with the South African government not doing more to prevent foreigners from entering the country.

While the march was largely peaceful at first, things got heated when the group got to the offices of SERI, where they attempted to hand over a memorandum.

They were met by members of Abahlali baseMjondolo (The Residents of the Shacks) who came out in defence of SERI. The two groups had to be separated by members of the South African Police Service, as they hurled insults at each other.

Why are the groups unhappy?

The groups have taken issue with Section 27 of the Constitution, which states that ‘Everyone has the right to have access to health care services.’

The groups believe that everyone means every South African, but the SAHRC recently criticised people who prevented illegal foreigners from accessing hospitals and clinics in the country. The SAHRC stated that it was unconstitutional for anyone to be denied healthcare.

Many South Africans recently prevented people around the country from accessing healthcare, demanding that foreigners produce documentation first to prove that they were in the country legally.

Marchers are also unhappy with President Ramaphosa

Many also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa during the march, calling for him to resign. Citizens argued that it was under Ramaphosa’s watch that foreigners continued to pour into the country.

One angry man demanded that the Minister of Home Affairs needed to deport the undocumented foreigners and close the borders. He also said that the South African National Defence Force troops needed to be stationed at the borders to prevent them from returning.

The groups were eventually able to hand over a memorandum to the SAHRC in Braamfontein, in which they raised concerns about how South Africans were not prioritised.

