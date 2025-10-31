South African actress Zola Nombona decided to join the trend and celebrate Halloween on social media

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star's stunning outfit

Many netizens weren't happy with her celebrating this holiday, as it doesn't usually happen in Mzansi

Zola Nombona dressed up for Halloween. Image: @znombona

Source: Instagram

Tjo, South Africans can be mean when they want to! Recently, the popular actress Zola Nombona was slammed on social media for participating in the Halloween 2025 celebration.

On Friday, 31 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a stunning picture of the star who lived it up in Brazil earlier this month, of her Halloween look.

However, this post rubbed many netizens the wrong way as they started questioning when South Africa started celebrating this day, as it was foreign for them to be partaking in such, even though many of them gushed over how stunning the US actress Taraji P Henson was when she channelled one of Janet Jackson's iconic looks for Halloween.

Netizens unimpressed with Zola celebrating Halloween

Shortly after the picture of the star celebrating Halloween in a stunning outfit went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but express how disappointed they were in her as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Thabowalesuper said:

"When did we start doing di Halloween phela phela, cause I know my grandma from Limpopo has been doing this for years nou!"

@petuniaonyc wrote:

"That’s why Americans say we stole their culture."

@ghettostar_22 commented:

"When did we start celebrating Halloween as South Africans mara? Kegore, we are doing everything the USA does, Hai man."

@Mdolomba98 replied:

"These South Africans who like adopting American stuff upset me so much. Like, why would you give those people something to cheer about? Next thing they'll be bragging about how South Africans are 'culture vultures.'"

@khal_juniier questioned:

"Wait, South Africans celebrate Halloween too?"

@RenaissanceAfro responded:

"Haibo, Halloween in Africa."

@Kgotacokhai mentioned:

"The obsession with American culture is the reason we'll always be inferior to them, the proven world's most stupid country being the benchmark of Africa is just crazy, BE AUTHENTIC. Celebrate yourselves, yoh."

@OfficialMrRobot stated:

"Why are black folks so obsessed with other nations' culture while they're failing to acknowledge or even embrace their own culture. They don't even know the real truth about these foreign cultures. Ignorance is bliss."

Zola Nombona was dragged for celebrating Halloween. Image: @znombona

Source: Instagram

