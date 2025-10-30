South African actress Zola Nombona had social media up in flames with her recent picture

My Brother's Keeper star recently served looks and a hot body on her vacation in Brazil

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Nombona's picture

Actress Zola Nombona lived it up in Brazil. Image: @znombona

Sana, actress Zola Nombona, had many netizens salivating over her hot body and beauty, while she is living it up overseas on her vacation with friends.

On Wednesday, 29 October 2025, the popular online news and gossip page MDNews shared a stunning picture of the My Brother's Keeper star serving her sizzling looks all the way in Brazil.

Nombona has always had fans gushing over her effortless natural beauty on social media for the past years ever since she came into the limelight. Thomas Gumede's baby mama also posted the same photo that was reshared by MDNews on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"We had to do it."

See the pictures below:

Netizens compliment Zola's beauty

Shortly after the stunning photo of the 33-year-old actress went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@NakasoleThomas complimented the star:

"This woman is beautiful, a whole Queen."

@given_sefako said:

"She's absolutely gorgeous."

@Kuhleslinde wrote:

"She's got beautiful skin in real life, this one."

@GudGirlLucy1 responded:

"I love this woman, she’s got that thing Yoh."

@Moises1061755 commented:

"Saw her at the gym one time, her skin is truly impeccable. Radiant."

@alex_forley replied:

"Eh, I hope she is safe wherever she is and able to come home in one piece."

@Koketso__ stated:

"I’m seeing some weird comments.. Zola is an actress, and she was there with her friends Linda Mtoba and their manager."

Fans rave over Zola Nombona's beauty. Image: @znombona

Zola Nombona dragged for wearing a knock-off dress

Many have been raving over how stunning Nombona looked during her vacation in Brazil with her friends; however, in March 2025, the actress trended for all the wrong reasons as she was dragged on social media for the outfit she wore at the Don Julio Oscars party held in Sandton, Johannesburg.

My Brother's Keeper actress wore an Ariana Grande-inspired dress with a tight corset and flowing skirt. The dress was designed by Khai Atelier. Although Zola Nombona nailed her look, fans could not help but notice the striking resemblance to Ariana Grande's Oscars gown.

