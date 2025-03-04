Linda Mtoba stunned at the Oscar Awards, where she showcased her elegance in a stylish reg gown designed by Nolanga Made and mingled with stars like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez

Fans and celebrities hailed her international success, with many praising her for inspiring others and making her mark globally

Earlier, Linda also captured attention at the NBA All-Star Weekend, sharing photos with stars such as Karl Anthony Towns, 2 Chainz, and Druski

Linda Mtoba is living her best life and we love it for her. The actress recently set the bar very high when she shared pictures mixing and mingling with the who's who of the entertainment industry at the Oscar Awards.

Linda Mtoba attended the Oscar Awards. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

Linda Mtoba stuns at the Oscar Awards

Linda Mtoba is at the height of her career. The star has been meeting some of the biggest stars in the world during her trips to America. Mtoba flew the Mzansi flag high when she arrived at the Oscar Awards oozing elegance in a stylish reg gown.

Taking to her Instagram page, Linda showed off her look designed by Bryanston-based designer Nolanga Made. She also shared a picture alongside internationally acclaimed stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Had the pleasure of being at this year's Oscars. (a dream come true)"

Fans react to Linda Mtoba's post

South Africans love seeing their own winning. Linda Mtoba's fans could not get enough of her stylish look at the Oscar Awards. Many, including celebrities, hailed her for taking over the international industry.

@simzngema said:

"Yeses🔥🔥🔥 you my darling are an inspiration."

@znombona commented:

"SUPERSTAR!!!!! 🤩🤩 Let’s go!!! You looked amazing baby!!! 😍😍"

@minhlali_mehlomakulu wrote:

"You’ve made your mark in the international community! Upwards and onwards ke girl 🥂"

@ntando_zikalala said:

"And I had the pleasure of being your +1. You were amazing my love, a true superstar ✨🤍"

@bouggiebeauty wrote:

"You looked so beautiful 😍😍💋 thank you so much for this amazing opportunity! 🫶🏾"

@toomiem noted:

"You are going to leave us for America and I’m already weeping 😩😂❤️"

@zandisilenhlapo added:

"Shhuuuuu such heat from so far!!! So breathtaking!"

Linda Mtoba met Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus at the Oscars. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

Linda Mtoba attends the NBA-All-Star Weekend

Linda also made headlines when she attended the NBA All-Star Weekend a few weeks ago. The star had Mzansi glued to their phones when she shared the content from the event.

She shared pictures alongside stars like Karl Anthony Towns, 2 Chainz and Druski. Fans were basking with pride after the pictures went viral.

Linda Mtoba flaunts pregnancy stretchmarks in pictures

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Linda has been showered with praise by her followers after sharing her unfiltered pictures on social media.

Celebrities often want to portray perfect images, always filtering their pictures to look flawless. South African actress recently showed that celebs are humans too and can have imperfect bodies.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mom of one posted unfiltered pictures showing her tummy with stretchmarks. The star looked hot in a two-piece swimsuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News