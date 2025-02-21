Linda Mtoba attended the NBA All-Star Weekend in the USA, sharing opulent content and stunning looks with her Instagram fans

She met international stars 2 Chainz and Druski, with viral pictures sparking mixed social media reactions

Fans praised her for representing Mzansi, while some critics claimed the celebrities looked uninterested

South African actress Linda Mtoba is in the United States of America rubbing shoulders with some famous stars. Pictures of Linda alongside Druski and 2 Chainz have gone viral online.

Linda Mtoba went viral after meeting Druski and 2 Chainz. Image: Jerritt Clark, Christopher Polk/Variety and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Linda Mtoba lives it up in the USA

Isibaya actress Linda Mtoba is among the many celebrities, including Thando Thabethe, who jetted off to the United States of America to attend the prestigious NBA All-Star Weekend. The star, who has been described by her fans as a creator of opulent content, did not disappoint with her posts while in the US.

Linda Mtoba shares content from NBA ASW

The actress, who recently celebrated reaching two million fans on Instagram, kept them entertained with top-notch content from the NBA All-Star Weekend. Linda shared pictures and videos from the day she left Mzansi, the first and second days of the event. She also showed off the killer looks she rocked at the events.

Linda Mtoba meets 2 Chainz and Druski

Linda also met several international stars while in the US. MDN News shared pictures of the star alongside American rapper and actor 2 Chainz and comedian, actor and influencer Druski. The caption read:

"Linda Mtoba with 2 Chainz and Druski."

Fans react to Linda Mtoba meeting US stars

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many applauded the star for representing Mzansi internationally. The star has been making Mzansi proud lately. She also got a chance to meet internationally acclaimed singer and business mogul Rihanna in California for a Fenty Beauty event in April last year.

However, haters said Druski and 2 Chainz did not seem happy to meet the actress.

@TMNLMNKRL said:

"She looks like she is boring them."

@FusionistRSA commented:

"2 Chainz not happy."

@uuniversalmusic wrote:

"She's signed a deal in Hollywood right??"

SA actress Linda Mtoba rubbed shoulders with US stars. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the NBA All-Star Weekend

The NBA All-Star Weekend is one of the highlights of the basketball season as some of the league’s biggest stars, such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, compete in the annual mid-season game.

The NBA All-Star Weekend features many outstanding events across the three days. Friday night is reserved for the Ruffles Celebrity Game and the Castrol Rising Stars Game.

Saturday is a day of fun and games as it features the Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, and AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, while Sunday is reserved for the NBA All-Star Game.

Linda Mtoba wows fans with her makeup-free face

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Linda Mtoba's face card is insane. The star got her flowers when her makeup-free snap went viral on social media.

South African actress Linda Mtoba just showed why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful celebrities in Mzansi. The stunner ate and left no crumbs with her latest snap. The picture shared on the microblogging platform X by media personality Musa Khawula shows the star's unfiltered and makeup-free face. The now-viral picture shows the media personality chilling in the pool.

