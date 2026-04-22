A tiger escaped its enclosure during a live circus performance in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, after a mechanical malfunction

The incident sent families and children running for the exits, with eyewitnesses describing screaming and panic before the animal was safely recaptured

People were left stunned by the footage, with many joking they would have been long gone before the tiger even landed

Tigers and a woman performing at a circus. Images: @nypost

Source: TikTok

A terrifying moment at a circus went viral after a tiger jumped out of its cage and into the crowd during a live show. TikTok user @nypost posted the footage on 21 April 2026 of the incident that took place at a circus in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, where three tigers were performing on stage. A circular safety net was keeping the animals separated from the audience when something went wrong. A mechanical fault caused the net to lower suddenly, and within seconds, one of the tigers hopped onto the metal ring and leapt straight into the spectator area below.

Tiger jumps into circus crowd

Ushers moved quickly to evacuate the audience, and most people cleared out fast. However, footage showed a handful of people still sitting in their seats, calmly filming the tiger as it wandered up and down the empty rows.

According to a report by The Mirror, eyewitnesses told local media the scene was chaotic. Circus director Nikolai Dovgaluk confirmed the tiger was recaptured a short distance from the tent. He said the trainer calmly placed a collar on the tiger and walked it back to its enclosure without any trouble. No injuries were reported among the audience or staff.

Show management admitted that an employee error played a role in the malfunction that allowed the tiger to get free. Russian police launched an investigation into the incident following the escape.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Crowd spooked by circus tiger escape

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikToker @nypost's clip after the footage spread online:

@Mike V Jones said:

"I know who I don't see!!! 🤣💯"

@Chris Shields wrote:

"Way too many calm people in the audience IMO!"

@Slyvining pointed out:

"I'm thinking you are safer just sitting still in your seats rather than running and screaming."

@drizzy joked:

"I've already left the parking lot..."

@DaniEtTheo said:

"Animals are not for our entertainment."

@Jazzy1JC wrote:

"Peace out ✌🏾"

@cy1178 laughed:

"The other cat's like, 'Dude you're gonna be in SO much trouble' 😂"

A tiger in a tent full of spectators. Images: @nypost

Source: TikTok

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