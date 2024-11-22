Linda Mtoba Shows Off Her Gorgeous Makeup Free Face, SA Wowed: “She’s Always Been Beautiful”
- Linda Mtoba's makeup-free picture went viral on social media, showcasing her natural beauty
- Fans praised the South African actress, with many commenting that she looked even more stunning without makeup
- Social media users highlighted her flawless, unfiltered look, calling her one of the most beautiful stars in Mzansi
Linda Mtoba's face card is insane. The star got her flowers when her makeup-free snap went viral on social media.
Linda Mtoba stuns in new picture
South African actress Linda Mtoba just showed why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful celebrities in Mzansi. The stunner ate and left no crumbs with her latest snap.
The picture shared on the microblogging platform X by media personality Musa Khawula shows the star's unfiltered and makeup-free face. The now-viral picture shows the media personality chilling in the pool. Khawula wrote:
"Linda Mtoba shows off her face without make up."
Fans react to Linda Mtoba's stunning picture
Social media users agreed that Linda has always been one of the most beautiful stars in the industry. Some even suggested that she looked more beautiful without makeup.
@MothusiSlyman1 said:
"With or without, she is still beautiful, meaning she is born naturally beautiful."
@Kim_Laura1 commented:
"Gorgeous girl this one."
@BeardedPriest1 wrote:
"She should stop applying makeup nje."
@lolo_zeeM added:
"Arrrghhh this one is gorgeous with or without makeup 😍"
@luluvuyelele said:
"She's gorgeous."
@Hlangus_ added:
"Most beautiful woman in SA."
@AdamDarmia wrote:
"What a beauty!"
@uVuyo4 added:
"Ngicela ukubuza losisi wenzani yi-model or something sengihlezi ngimbona."
@ImiCulate wrote:
"Combo yomZulu and Xhosa is something magical."
Linda Mtoba flaunts pregnancy stretchmarks in picture
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Linda Mtoba has been showered with praise by her followers after sharing her unfiltered pictures on social media.
Celebrities often want to portray perfect images, always filtering their pictures to look flawless. South African actress Linda's followers have showered her with praise after she shared her perfect body. Taking to her Instagram page, the mom of one posted unfiltered pictures showing her tummy with stretchmarks. The star looked hot in a two-piece swimsuit.
