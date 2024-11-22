Mzansi could not get enough of President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife's beauty at a business conference

Dr Tshepo Motsepe-Ramaphosa opened up about the importance of uplifting small business owners in South Africa

Social media users gushed over her graceful ageing and lovely genes

Mzansi got to meet Ramaphosa's graceful wife and learn more about her in the space of 48 seconds.

Mzansi could not get enough of the First Lady's beauty. Image: @cyrilramaphosa

Source: TikTok

During an interview, Dr Tshepo Motsepe-Ramaphosa showed off her humble side by brushing off the First Lady title.

SA gushes over beauty of Ramaphosa's wife

President Cyril Ramaphosa has managed to keep his personal life out of the public eye after the chaotic Phala-Phala scandal. The ANC leader shared little to nothing about his family and focused on serving the country and participating in viral TikTok trends.

After spotting and learning about the president's wife in a 48-second clip at a business conference, South Africans were stunned. Dr Tshepo Motsepe introduced herself as a humble lady of class with admirable poise.

She spoke on the importance of supporting young hustlers while mentioning her blessed bloodline of successful business people.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to SA's First Lady's beauty

Social media users were stunned by the woman's beauty and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Theresa Ratsupa pointed out:

"Her bloodline is so amazing, so much wealth. No curses needed to be broken; some people are blessed."

@Kedibone Masole highlighted:

"Her skin for her age. Oh, and I love how she's her own person and owns that before being a First Lady, she's Dr Tshepo Motsepe."

@Rah-2: Official said:

"She's 71 bathong and doing better than most of her peers."

@unpredictable me commented:

"She sounds like a very humble woman."

@Tracy Lee de Kok noticed:

"I never knew she had beautiful blue eyes."

@Aviwe said:

"One thing I think I like about her is she is very educated."

Ramaphosa's AI shuts down Biri Marung challenge

Briefly News also reported that Mzansi is known to goof around with their president, and he, too, is always jolly about the trolling. The nation named him Cupcake amid the COVID-19 pandemic when he addressed the country countlessly.

The relationship between South Africans and their leader is a friendly one, at least on social media.

Source: Briefly News