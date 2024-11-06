Mzansi is known to goof around with their president, and he, too, is always jolly about the trolling

The nation named him Cupcake amid the COVID-19 pandemic when he addressed the country countlessly

The relationship between South Africans and their leader is a friendly one, at least on social media

Mzansi started getting familiar with their president during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he would address the nation religiously.

Mzansi was floored after President Ramaphosa's AI version shut down a viral TikTok dance challenge. Image: @coolstorybru_.

Source: TikTok

South Africans picked up a lot from the numerous times Cyril had one-on-one sessions with his people.

Mzansi floored by viral Cyril Ramaphosa AI

The president of South Africa has become a relatable character to his nation after participating in monumental pop culture moments like Tyla’s Water dance challenge. Many grew fond of him after getting familiar with Cyril Ramaphosa through multiple national addresses during the pandemic.

Mr president even received a cute name from his “fellow South Africans”, Cupcake. In a now-viral clip, a TikTokker created an AI version of Ramaphosa, which made him participate in the trending dance challenge.

The creator of the post captioned it:

“President ya straata. Biri Marung challenge closed by President Ramaphosa.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dancing

Social media users trolled the dancing AI and commented:

@cassie was floored asked:

“Is Ramaphosa aware of this?”

@Monique Nicky Abrahams ♥️🌹🥰 was dusted by the silly video:

“Which country is this?”

@serurubele explained:

“In other countries, people get arrested.”

@Stash Mawila announced:

“We are the only country that is not afraid of their president in Africa.”

@TK JAMES shared:

“Not my mom saying Ramaphosa can dance.”

@Mao Zee loved Cyril’s sense of humour:

“If the president sees this, he will laugh his lungs out, I am telling you.”

@Sijo_Mawaiver trolled:

“That’s why the SRD grant was cancelled.”

@📍realised:

“In some countries, this is illegal.”

@neomphuthi705:

“You have got to love South Africa.”

@Lebohang Mokone crackled:

“Guys, when are we going to respect our president?”

@Mpho Aaron could not deal with the hilarious clip:

“Does the government know about this?”

President Ramaphosa dancing with Maskandi star in America

Briefly News also reported that the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was having a great time with the Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose. The controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of them doing a traditional Zulu dance routine.

Many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to the president dancing with the Maskandi star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News