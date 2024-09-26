The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was having a great time with the Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of them doing a traditional Zulu dance routine

Many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to the president dancing with the Maskandi star

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa recently became the talk of the town after a video of him trended on social media.

Video of Ramaphosa and Khuzani dancing goes viral

The Government of National Unity (GNU) President Cyril Ramaphosa made headlines on social media after he urged businesses in China to invest in his country and help further develop its growing economy.

Recently, the president was seen on a video dancing with the South African Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose in America. The clip of the two doing the Zulu traditional dance was posted on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the video:

"President Cyril Ramaphosa with Khuzani Mpungose in United States of America."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions:

@M_o_n_d_z wrote:

"Cupcake do better man."

@Akani2008 questioned:

"Did I just see Umkhululi or it's my eyes?"

@ZYantolo7 said:

"The way I'm so tired of the ANC..it's just irritating and sickening to watch anyone who is an ANC."

@OkuZA01 commented:

"Cupcake is cute bathong."

@TeffuJoy reacted:

"Lamola always looking shy around the president."

@Tankmaniron tweeted:

"Ramaphosa is always surprised, like always surprised."

@jThiee said:

"Nay Maps usenesthunzi sokuba uMkhululi for real."

