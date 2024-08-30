The controversial Ngizwe Mchunu recently lashed out at the Maskandi singer Khunzani Mpungose

The former Ukhozi FM radio presenter accused Khuzani of building big houses for his "tokoloshe"

Ngizwe Mchunu further accused the Umjolo Lowo hitmaker of owning a big snake (mamlambo)

Ngizwe Mchunu accused Khuzani of sinister things. Image: @khuzanimpungose, @ngizweonline

The controversial Ngizwe Mchunu is at again as he recently made damning allegations about the Maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose.

Ngizwe Mchunu acusses Khuzani of building houses for his tokoloshes'

The former Ukhozi FM radio presenter sure doesn't know when to stop speaking ill of other celebrities and lashing out at them for no reason.

Recently, according to Daily Sun, the controversial Mchunu made some damning allegations about the Umjolo Lowo hitmaker Khuzani Mpungose just because of the houses he is building at his home in Nkandla, northern KZN.

Ngizwe said that Khuzani built all these big houses to keep his tokoloshe. Mchunu further claimed that the Maskandi singer also has a huge snake—Mamlambo.

Gospel singer Jumbo Nyangiwe shared with the publication that Mpungose inspired him to build a house for his family back home.

He said:

"I believe that Khuzani is challenging all of us to change the situation of our families and also change the images of our homes. I took what he's doing as a challenge. Now I'm building an 11-room house at home. I'm inspired and glad that other people have accepted the challenge and have started building houses."

Responding to Ngizwe's accusations, Khuzani said:

"This also inspires me to continue doing more good things for my family. I'm not going to respond to what Ngizwe said. Ngizwe will always be Ngizwe, I'm not going to entertain him. But it humbles me that people have started a house-building challenge because of what I did."

