Reason celebrated Gigi's birthday with a heartfelt post, professing his deep love and gratitude for her

Fans and followers were moved by the emotional tribute, praising Reason for loving Gigi openly despite the naysayers

Gigi and Reason's public display of affection on social media has made them one of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity couples

Love is in the air in Gigi Lamayne and Reason's universe, and we love to see it. The South African celebrity couple who have been painting timelines red since going Instagram official professed their love for each other on social media.

Reason shared a sweet post to celebrate Gigi Lamayne's birthday. Image: @reasonhd

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne celebrated her 31st birthday on 7 July 2025, and her boo, Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine, penned a lengthy message on his page to mark the special day.

Reason professed his love for the Ice Cream rapper and expressed his gratitude for having Gigi in his life. Part of the post read:

"I wake up every day with my imperfections and flaws, in awe of God's love & mercy because you are still there next to me. Shining! Brighter! And brighter each day. Overpowering the darkness I’ve lived and seen.

"I am not the smartest, the richest, most handsome man in the world… hell… I might even be the worst. However, you still choose to share your light with ME.

"I love you, S’thandwa.With all my heart. And I thank you for being the best friend I’ve ever had in my life! You are truly… my EVERYTHING! Happy birthday, Mma Ngwenya!"

Reason's post leaves fans emotional

The post left social media users in their feels. Many, including Gigi, took to the comments section to applaud Reason for loving Gigi loudly.

@gigi_lamayne said:

"I appreciate the fact that I’m able to have met and even found you. What a weird alignment, right? 😂😂😂 ❤️ Thank you for this journey. God is faithful. I pray that we grow more in him. ❤️"

@maskey08 wrote:

"Wow, please tell her she’s one of the best female rappers🔥❤️ Happy birthday, to her."

@whitneymatlhare commented:

"Happy birthday, Gii, wishing you love, peace, light, and joy. Have a super joyful one @gigi_lamayne 💐🎂🎉"

@thalitamkhwanazi added:

"I still say love lives here😍😍😍😍happy birthday Gigi wa Reason🤞🍰🥳🥳🥳🥳"

@hle_mcroyal said:

"Yoh this caption🥹❤️🙌🏾 Happy birthday @gigi_lamayne 🥳😘"

@mehlulivic wrote:

"@reasonhd_ I love the way you love your girl bro 👊 ❤️🙌, you make us niggaz that try everyday to love our girls right super proud. 😍"

A look at Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine's relationship timeline

Gigi Lamayne and Reason allegedly started dating in 2024, but the couple debunked the rumours. Gigi said that they were just friends who were hanging out a lot together because they were working on new music together.

Sizwe Alakine also debunked the rumours, but fans kept posting that they were seeing the couple partying in different clubs together. Gigi and Reason became Mzansi's favourite celebrity couple when Reason fiercely defended Gigi on a local podcast when Thankgi called the Mashonisa rapper a downgrade from Lootlove.

