National radio station Ukhozi FM has handed Maskandi artist Khuzani his R100K cheque

The Cheque was for winning the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year competition

Many netizens shared their opinions and even gave the radio station names

Khunzani received a cheque of R100k from uKhozi FM. Image: @scrolla.africa/@snl24

Source: Twitter

What a way to start 2024. Popular maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose's song Umjolo Lowo won Ukhozi FM's 2023 Song of the Year. The star recently received a price for winning the competition

Ukhozi FM hands Khuzani an R100k cheque

Khuzani recently made headlines once again after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death after a heated argument about him winning the Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year.

Recently Mpungose received a cheque of R100k from the national radio station for winning their annual competition. The news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture of Khuzani being handed over the cheque and wrote:

"Khuzani receive his R100 000 from uKhozi FM for winning the song of the year."

The musician also posted snaps of him receiving the prize on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"Halala Khuba."

SA reacts to Khuzani's prize money

@VendaVendor wrote:

"Truth is Ukhozi FM doesn’t want this award to leave this province."

@AHT_YssY said:

"After using R350 000 buying votes."

@Sthamber responded:

"That win has caused many controversial statements. It sad that other artist do not get the recognition they deserve."

@visse_ss commented:

"Fraud radio station."

@Nkosi_Shebi tweeted:

"Umdubulo FM."

@Vincent_Biyela mentioned:

"100k win after spending more than that on voting for himself , joke this man."

@pietmashika replied:

"I knew that money was involved when there was much controversy with song of the year."

@President_SK responded:

"Never thought I'd ever witness an industry plant kuMaskandi."

Mthandeni warns fans not to hurt one another

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni has asked his followers to forgive Khuzani after he won Ukhozi FM Song of the Year in 2023.

Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo ushered Mzansi into the new year, while Mthandeni's Paris reached number two.

