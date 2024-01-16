Popular socialite Shauwn Mkhize gave her support to the country's national soccer team Bafana Bafana

The reality TV star shared snapshots of herself and paired it with a sweet note on social media

Many of her fans and social media users compliment her looks and how she keeps looking younger

Shauwn Mkhize roots for the Bafana Bafana ahead of their match with Mali. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Popular socialite Shauwn Mkhize recently celebrated the star of Africa's biggest tournament AFCON which began on Saturday, 13 January 2023.

Mam'Mkhize supports Bafana Bafana

Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize showed her support for the national soccer team ahead of their first match on Tuesday, 16 January 2023. They will be playing against Mali.

The socialite also celebrated the start of the Tournament and shared cute pictures of herself and captioned them:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Happy Tuesday, Family! If you haven't dived into 2024 yet, then uzosithola phambili! We're making moves and shaking things up! AFCON kicked off on Saturday, and I'm thrilled to see Bafana Bafana take on Mali tonight at 10 pm! Good luck SA, we're fully behind you and support you all the way! ."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Shauwn

Shortly after the star shared her post, many social media users flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the responses below:

nancykie wrote:

"You look younger everyday my woman."

sboh_mthombe said:

"I rather support this picture of you mama then labafana you’re gorgeous."

madam_petuniam2024 shared:

"Good morning Mam K. Happiness on Tuesday.We choose you today."

khuluse_thandeka responded:

"You are slaying my friend."

thatomotloungtay commented:

"You are so gorgeous."

sureshswami1976 mentioned:

"Absolutely gorgeous and stunning darling."

santindileka1918 replied:

"You are a Bomb shuuuuu."

thewinechief_sa complimented:

"@kwa_mammkhize ngeke besakufica abakhohlwe #myworldmyrules #bafanabafana sibafisela inhlahla #happytuesday"

Mam'Mkhize and her sister rock the Ukhozi FM high tea

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mam'Mkhize was invited to close off Women's Month festivities with a high tea held at the Durban ICC.

Tagging along was Nozipho Ngubo, her sister. South Africa's A-lister Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize was sure to be the belle of the country's August ball with her magnificent fashion statements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News