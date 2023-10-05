Tyla is beaming with pride after her hit single, Water made it into the top 40 of Spotify's global chart

The singer's song has garnered a lot of global attention, where even a dance challenge came from the song's popularity

Mzansi congratulated Tyla on the big achievement, proud that their own is making strides on the international music scene

Tyla sent a shout-out to Mzansi after her song 'Water' was announced to have entered the top 40 of Spotify's global chart at number 40. Images: tyla

Tyla has become a global phenomenon and she continues to gain worldwide recognition. The singer was recently announced to have entered the top 40 of Spotify's global chart with her hit song Water. Beaming with pride, the 21-year-old Johannesburg native gave a shout-out to Mzansi.

Sitting at number 40 on the chart, Water stands the chance of going higher and fans couldn't help but be excited for Tyla's growing success.

Tyla climbs Spotify's global chart

In a recent Twitter (X) post shared by Chart Data, the user revealed that Tyla's hit song, Water, has entered the top 40 of Spotify's global chart at number 40.

The song has undoubtedly become a global success and Tyla is proud of her work and how well her song has done:

"This is for South Africa."

Water recently broke the local Spotify record with 20 million streams, it currently sits on over 36 million listens on the popular streaming service.

Mzansi hails Tyla for chart success

Tyla has made the country proud with the success of her song and they let her know as they congratulated her on reaching Spotify's top 40:

iamsldj said:

"We are proud of you!"

_Jae_P responded:

"This song one of them ones."

donpepichulo commented:

"This song is such a masterpiece!"

ziphozenkosi101 posted"

"We are proud of you baby girl."

isitaphase added:

"One thing about Tyla. She’ll never not remind you where her home is. So proud of you love."

Tsietso24287135 said:

"Let's gooooooo Tyla! I'm so proud of you babe."

Her song Water earned its own viral dance challenge where the likes of Pearl Thusi joined in and busted some moves.

