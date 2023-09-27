Tyla appreciated her supporters after her hit song Water gained Spotify success with over 20 million streams

This makes her the most streamed South African artist currently breaking Kabza De Small and Elaine's records

Tyla has appreciated her fans and supporters for the love and support, saying she feels overwhelmed

Tyla surpasses Kabza De Small and Elaine as she hit the 20 Million mark in streams with her song 'Water'. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla has become Spotify royalty with her impressive numbers on the music streaming platform.

Water gains internet success

Taking to her Instagram page, Tyla shared the exciting news of her song Water hitting the 20 million mark in streams.

The songstress appreciated her supporters with a sweet message in her post, where she performed the hit song in front of a large crowd.

"Water is making history. Thank you to everyone making videos to this sound, the love is so overwhelming. Tygers, keep going wild!!"

Tyla beats Amapiano giant Kabza De Small

The Johannesburg-born starlet became the most streamed South African artist currently. The title was once enjoyed by the likes of Kabza De Small and Elaine.

She first shared the wonderful news on X and a few days later, the numbers tripled.

Mzansi gives Tyla her flowers

Congratulating the songstress for the immense success she has received thus far in her career, fans took to her page to flood her with love.

korraobidi exclaimed:

"Shine beautiful. Shine bright."

noir_animations questioned:

"This girl be like their South African Rema right now. Africa's popstar goes worldwide."

keemsmilez wrote:

"I JUST FOUND OUT ABOUT YOU A FEE WEEKS AGO, I took the time out to go to your YouTube channel and watched your journey over the years.. when you were singing as a little girl to different music you put out, you have been doing this for a while! I feel even more proud that you are having this moment! Get ready because it’s just getting started. You have the voice, the look and the dance moves. A born superstar."

trinity_fatu replied:

"This is what dreams are made of."

djmarcusgrant expressed:

"I hear the chorus so much that the first time I heard the verse it sounded anticlimactic."

mysthickal gushed:

"You deserve this girl, so proud of you."

@Sereng_K said:

"It's an amazing song, so easy to vibe to!"

Mzansi dubs Tyla, Uncle Waffles and more as untalented

Briefly News previously reported that soocial media users gunned for Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, Tyla, and Focalistic, and said they are not talented.

Many people defended Tyla alone from the group saying they are in support of her vocal talent, and her stage presence.

Source: Briefly News