Kabza De Small was the most streamed artist in Mzansi in 2022, according to the latest data from Spotify Wrapped

The Amapiano music producer worker hard throughout the year and dropped three projects titled Ziwangale , Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena and KOA II Part 1

Kabza De Small is not only the most streamed artist in the country this year but KOA II Part 1 topped the charts in the most streamed South African album category

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Kabza De Small is reportedly the most streamed artist in South Africa in 2022. The Amapiano producer has been dropping hit after hit since January.

Spotify Wrapped shared that Kabza De Small is the most streamed artist in SA in 2022. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

The talented yanos pioneer first dropped a 4-track EP titled Ziwangale. The project featured stars such as DJ Tira and Nkosazana Daughter. He then released Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena with his favourite collaborator, DJ Maphorisa. The project has six banging tunes and featured artists such as Madumane, Young Stunna and Ami Faku.

The hard-working music producer then dropped his smashing 18-track album, KOA II Part 1. He worked with the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Felo Le Tee and Young Stunna on the project which received rave reviews when it dropped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kabza De Small's album KOA II Part 1 tops Spotify charts

ZAlebs reports that according to Spotify Wrapped, Kabza De Small appears in five out of seven top music streaming lists in Mzansi this year. The publication reports that Kabza was not only the most streamed artist in Mzansi but his album KOA II Part 1 also topped the charts for the most streamed South African album in 2022.

Nasty C's album Strings and Bling hits 20 million streams on Spotify

In other music news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper and music producer Nasty C set the bar extremely high for his fellow artists.

The 'Zulu Man With Some Power' made history when his second collection, Strings and Bling, surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify. TimesLive reported that a Twitter account with the handle of Nasty C Charts shared the news that the rapper’s second studio offering surpassed 20 million streams on the digital platform.

Released in 2018, the award-winning album had bangers such as SMA featuring Rowlene and King, which features American rapper A$AP Ferg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News