Nasty C has left his mark on both the local and international hip hop scene after his second album, Strings and Bling , got more than 20 million streams on Spotify

Strings and Bling won the award for Best Hip Hop Album and Best Produced Album at the South African Music Awards in 2019

The 17-track album, which Nasty C released in July 2018, was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa

South African rapper and music producer Nasty C has once again set the bar extremely high for his fellow artists.

Nasty C’s epic album ‘Strings and Bling’ has been named the first SA hip hop album to reach 20 million streams on Spotify. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The 'Zulu Man With Some Power' made history when his second collection, Strings and Bling, surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify.

TimesLive reported that a Twitter account with the handle of Nasty C Charts the news that the rapper’s second studio offering surpassed 20 million streams on the digital platform.

Released in 2018, the award-winning album had bangers such as SMA featuring Rowlene and King, which features American rapper A$AP Ferg.

Netizens couldn’t help but bask in pride as they took to the comments section to confirm that the Casanova rapper is indeed a ‘GOAT.’

@vin_scatch wrote:

"He Is above any active artist presently in SA, period."

@Kgolo Masekela commented:

"The best album you ever made!"

@mmasekoa28 also wrote:

"I enjoyed this album still listening to it till to date, I play it without skipping a track."

