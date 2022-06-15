Master KG has made history by becoming the most streamed Mzansi artist on Spotify with an average of 3.8 million monthly listeners

The music producer's has 378 000 followers on the music streaming platform and his single Jerusalema has been streamed more than 200 million times on Spotify

The Limpopo-born artist's most streamed songs include Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode on vocals, Shine Your Light featuring international star Akon and Dali Nguwe with local singers Nkosazana Daughter and Basetsana

Master KG is the top dawg of South African music. The world-renowned Jerusalema hitmaker is now the most streamed Mzansi artist on Spotify, according to reports.

His smash single Jerusalema changed the star's music career for the better. The song has been streamed more than 200 million times on Spotify alone and has also garnered more than 500 million views on YouTube.

Slikouronlife reports that Master KG now has an average of 3.8 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform and has 378 000 followers.

The music producer's most streamed songs include Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode, Shine Your Light featuring Akon and Dali Nguwe with Nkosazana Daughter and Basetsana. The DJ's songs are also doing well in country's like Italy and France, where Jerusalema received a diamond status.

Master KG celebrates Jerusalema going gold in the US

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Master KG took to Twitter to celebrate a huge milestone for himself and for South African music. He shared a picture online showing that his hit song Jerusalema reached gold status on 26 May, 2022.

The song made huge waves around the world with people all over the globe taking up the Jerusalema dance challenge and almost overnight Master KG became a household name. He wrote on Twitter:

"Jerusalema is now RIAA certified “GOLD” in the United States following the sales of 500,000 units."

Excited South African music lovers took to the star's comment section to congratulate him. Most said his songs are bangers. Twitter user @Promisesara:

"Master KG's latest songs are hits yeses."

