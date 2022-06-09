South African Amapiano superstar Kabza De Small has decided to take his music beyond the country's borders

The Asibe Happy hitmaker got his fans based in the United Kingdom excited after announcing a solo tour to the country

Reacting to the announcement, loyal fans said it's good that talented artists are now taking their rightful places

Kabza De Small announced that he will be taking over the United Kingdom on a solo tour. Kabza, real name Kabelo Mahlangu, announced that his visa has already been approved.

Kabza De Small has been praised by social media users for finally taking his music abroad. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Per the flyer circulating on social media, the Woza hitmaker will be touring three cities in the country, Manchester, London and Birmingham, on 24 June, 25 June and 26 June.

The flyer posted on Kabza De Small's pages stated that more information will be shared later. Fans couldn't hide their joy. Many expressed that it is time for the self-proclaimed Amapiano King to go international.

@MandlakheMkhiz4 wrote:

"Yes, this is it. Wrong people were taking the shine without the talent. It's about time KABZA takes the world."

@listentodvsn noted:

"I think at this point, only Kabza should drop piano joints."

