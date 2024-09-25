The controversial Ngizwe Mchunu has caused yet more chaos in a mall in Durban recently

A Durban journalist recently posted a video of Ngizwe interrupting netizens at Mugg n Bean, giving them a history lesson on Heritage Day

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mchunu continuously causing havoc in public places

Ngizwe Mchunu made headlines once again on social media. Image: @ngizwemchunu

The controversial Ngizwe Mchunu has made negative headlines on social media regarding his behaviour.

Ngizwe Mchunu causes chaos at Gateway Mall

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu became the talk of the town after he caused more chaos at the Gateway Mall in Durban, KwaZulu Natal.

Recently, a video of the star wearing his traditional attire disturbing patrons at Mugg n Bean and giving them a history lesson on Heritage Day was posted by the Durban-based journalist Sihle Mavuso on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"WATCH: Security officers had to be called in to reign in Ngizwe Mchunu at Gateway mall in Durban.That was after he invaded a Mugg and Bean restaurant within, saying he was "teaching white people" about Heritage Day. @ScrollaAfrica."

Netizens react to Ngizwe's recent video

Shortly after the video of the controversial star went viral, many netizens shared their reactions to it. See some of the comments below:

@AkanimiltonM said:

"This guy is a fool yerrr."

@iAmSpreadlove replied:

"Imagine trying to eat some lunch and then being forced to listen to a History lesson."

@ms_tourist commented:

"Not again!!! Weskoppies please come through."

@FootballStage_1 commented:

"He must be arrested for trespassing."

@Ihhashi_Turke replied:

"Nobody loves attention and trending like loBaba, zithini ingane zakhe?"

@Slangforever tweeted:

"Nkalakatha this one."

@_king_dee_ reacted:

"I would've ignored him and let him talk to himself."

Ngizwe apologises to Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu issued an apology to EFF leader Julius Malema following his tribalistic rant and said he wants to meet with him to make amends.

Mchunu outraged many EFF supporters when he made tribalistic remarks last year during the elections campaign. He has extended an olive branch, and netizens are urging Malema to ignore him.

