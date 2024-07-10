Ngizwe Mchunu has apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema and wants to meet with him to make amends

The former radio host outraged many EFF supporters when he made tribalistic remarks last year during the elections campaign

Now, Mchunu has extended an online branch, and netizens are urging Malema to ignore him

Ngizwe Mchunu has sent a message to Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema. He shared that he intends to meet Malema in an effort to sort out their differences.

Ngizwe Mchunu wants to meet with Julius Malema to apologise for his tribalistic remarks. Image: @julius.malema.sello on Instagram/Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Ngizwe seeks to reconcile with Malema

Former Ukhozi FM presenter, Ngizwe Mchunu, has asked EFF leader Julius Malema to forgive him following his alarming tribalistic and racist comments. Mchunu posted a video asking Malema to have a meeting with him so they could iron out their differences.

In the trending video shared by @newslivesa on X, Ngizwe started off by applauding Malema for being a stand-up politician.

"This gets to me, I even get emotional. There has never been a politician like Julius Malema in our generation and lifetime. He has never shied away from speaking about issues that affect us.”

What happened between Ngizwe and Julius

During the 2023 election campaign, Ngizwe Mchunu made some salty comments about Julius Malema after he criticised the Springboks' World Cup Win. Mchunu said Malema should celebrate the Bokke instead of criticising them. His rant was laced with profanity and many insensitive remarks towards Julius's tribe. This made many people angry, and they called him out.

Mchunu further stated that Malema should not address him in English and instead use his mother tongue.

Mzansi is not buying Mchunu's apology

After extending an online branch, netizens did not find his apology sincere. Many are urging Malema to ignore Mchunu. Especially since the end of the video, Mchunu bragged about beating Malema in KwaZulu-Natal as the EFF lost out on several seats.

@NgceboMthiya asked:

"Is there still anyone who listens to Ngizwe?"

@mekgatla said:

"If I were Julius, I would decline to meet him after all the insults, disrespecting the Tsonga people of Limpopo with impunity. It would seem as though you are desperate if you accede to meeting this man."

@DJkidCoffee shared:

"Malema, It's important that you prioritise your well-being and never meet people who disrespected you, @EFFSouthAfrica, in front of the world. Distancing yourself from such folks can be necessary for your own peace of mind. He is ready to reconcile because he is now hungry."

Ngizwe denies claims ANC bribed him

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio host Ngizwe Mchunu went into hiding at the beginning of this year. He fled to the Eastern Cape to seek refuge after it was said that he was living in fear.

Mchunu denied receiving money from the African National Congress to endorse the party during their election campaign.

