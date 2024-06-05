Global site navigation

Ngizwe Mchunu Reappears, Denies Receiving Bribe From ANC to Endorse Party
by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Controversial radio host Ngizwe Mchunu has re-emerged after it was reported that he went into hiding
  • The former Ukhozi FM host was said to be living in fear, so he fled to the Eastern Cape to seek refuge
  • Mchunu also denied receiving money from the African National Congress to endorse the party during their election campaign

Ngizwe Mchunu no longer lives off the radar and has returned to the spotlight. This comes after he allegedly fled to the Eastern Cape and sought refuge but never clarified why.

Ngizwe Mchunu has come out from hiding.
Ngizwe Mchunu has reappeared after it was said he was living in fear. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
Ngizwe Mchunu re-emerges after fleeing KZN

The controversial radio host Ngizwe Mchunu originally hails from KwaZulu-Natal. He worried his supporters after he said that he was fearful for his life and would feel safer in the Eastern Cape.

Without providing context, Ngizwe thanked the Eastern Cape people for providing him with a safe haven.

"Oh, Ntabankulu. I'm going to Qumbu now and then go straight to Mthatha. I feel so much safe. Oh! welcome me, comrades, there in the Eastern Cape. I'm so happy. Wow! I didn't know you loved me so much. Wow!"

According to X (formerly Twitter), reporter @ZANewsFlash, Ngizwe denied allegations that he was hiding.

"UPDATE: Ngizwe Mchunu has come out for the first after the elections to say he is fine and is not in hiding."

Ngizwe addresses affiliations with ANC

The former Ukhozi FM presenter received heavy backlash when he endorsed the African National Congress (ANC). Ngizwe Mchunu endorsed the party during their election campaigns and urged people to vote for it at the Siyanqoba rally at the FNB stadium.

Netizens assumed he paid a large sum for this, but he has since denied it.

"He also denied that the ANC bribed him with money to back it ahead of the elections. He added that he would address Amabhinca in the coming days and take their questions."

Ngizwe Mchunu to disrupt EFF rally with his event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu prepared for the Cultural Carnival on Saturday, 10 February 2024, which was set to rival the EFF's Durban manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

A picture of Ngizwe posing at Gugu Dlamini Park in central Durban, where the carnival is set to take place, was shared on social media.

