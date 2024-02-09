The controversial radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu was geared up for his Cultural Carnival happening on Saturday, 10 February 2024

Mchunu's Cultural Carnival is said to rival the EFF when it launches its Durban manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

A picture of Ngizwe posing at Gugu Dlamini Park in central Durban, where is carnival set to take place, was shared on social media

Ngizwe Mchunu is ready for his Cultural Carnival taking place at Gugu Dlamini Park. Image: @ngizweonline, @julius.sello.malema

The drama between EFF and Ngizwe Mchunu seemed to be far from over, as the controversial radio host has something planned up his sleeves following the political parties manifesto. This came after the star accused the EFF of threatening to burn a car dealership called JAC Motors.

Ngizwe Mchunu set to rival EFF's Manifesto

Ngizwe Mchunu has been making headlines on social media ever since he made tribalist remarks to the EFF's president, Julius Malema, late last year, and not so long ago, the star geared up for his upcoming Cultural Carnival, which is set to take place on Saturday, 10 February 2024.

Word on the street is that Mchunu's carnival is set to rival the EFF's Durban Manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium. A picture of the star posing at Gugu Dlamini Park, Durban Central, where his event will be happening, was posted by freelance journalist Sihle Mavuso on Twitter and captioned:

"UPDATE: Ngizwe Mchunu posing at Gugu Dlamini Park in central Durban where workers are busy setting up for his cultural carnival billed for tomorrow. The carnival is meant to rival the EFF when it launches its manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium. Mchunu says Julius Malema is "nobody" in KwaZulu-Natal."

Netizens responded to Ngizwe's plan

Many social media users responded to the controversial radio presenter's plan of stopping the EFF. See some of the comments below:

@UnathiAfrika shared:

"Hawu hawu hawu, baze bamupha ngisho ne yunifomu yama bhunu"

@saintomari commented:

"One thing about this whole thing: imali ikhona. Shappa Macingwane!"

@tembisaonlyn tweeted:

"Mara this fool ,,, can't wait to see him stop Malema tomorrow."

@LebzaG9 responded:

"This is a proof that there is a lot of dirty money in circulation aimed at causing instability in the country."

@NativeChilld replied:

"The way they are so desperate, they even bought him new clothes..."

@Andile00001 shared:

"You can see by what Ngizwe is wearing that he is well funded and @vusumuzikhoza knows about this!"

Ngizwe claims EFF leader Julius Malema wants him to join party

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Ngizwe Mchunu claimed that EFF leader Julius Malema wanted him to join his political party. This was allegedly to increase the numbers of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

In December 2023, Ngizwe verbally attacked Julius Malema over his remarks about the Springboks' World Cup win. The media personality said he should celebrate the Bokke instead of looking for ways to bring the boys down.

