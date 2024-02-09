Umhlobo Wenene has shared the news of the passing of two of its seasoned broadcasters

On Tuesday, 6 February, Rev Nomathamsanqa Rweqana and Sonwabo Yawa sadly passed away after a short illness

Reverend Rweqana hosted the spiritual show Ngenan Emasangweni Ngendumiso, while Yawa was the head writer

Umhlobo Wenene broadcasters Nomathamsanqa Rweqana and Sonwabo Yawa have died. Image: Umhlobo Wenene

Source: Facebook

SABC radio station Umhlobo Wenene mourns the loss of two seasoned broadcasters, Reverend Nomathamsanqa Rweqana and Sonwabo Yawa.

Umhlobo Wenene shares statement on passing

According to a news report by ZiMoja, the two treasured staff sadly passed away after a short illness on 6 February. Quoting the business manager at Umhlono Wenene, Loyiso Bala who confirmed their passing.

"The loss of Reverend Nomathamsanqa Rweqana and Sonwabo Yawa leaves a void in the Umhlobo Wenene FM family and the South African broadcasting community. Their legacies will forever be remembered and their contributions cherished. Our deepest condolences go out to their families, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time."

Seasoned broadcasters at their best

Reverend Nomathamsanqa Rweqana hosted the spiritual show Ngenan Emasangweni Ngendumiso, while Sonwabo Yawa was the head writer.

According to his Twitter (now X) bio, Yawa is:

"Born in Mthatha, work as a freelance writer for Umhlobo Wenene FM Radio Soapie (as Head Writer) also works as A freelance writer for Isolezwe lesiXhosa."

Mzansi saddened by the deaths

On Facebook, Loyiso Bala shared a sad post in IsiXhosa, inviting mourners to relay a few words.

Ernest Mnyibashe:

"May her soul mother rest in peace God always bless her family. Rest in peace my queen you have completed your race."

Mandisa Zuma:

"If we have the word of God we have life through it was a person, till we meet again Rev Krweqane."

Vuvu Mamweli Jili:

"May her soul rest in peace mother, you have healed many souls that gave us hope. Tjhoooo I remember I was going through the most I was shocked every 3h00 am it's already in my blood. Rest my mother has worked her voice is still in our ears."

Liyabona KaNtobongwana Nasana MaFezz:

"Yhuuuu I love this mother so much may her soul rest in peace her voice always said in her times "Mother I am with you."

