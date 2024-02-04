Namibia's head of state, Hage Geingob, was facing serious health problems for over a period of time

The president of the neighbouring African country was hospitalised before the latest announcement about his health

South Africans commented on the 82-year-old president's passing after bouts of illness and treatment abroad

WINDHOEK - Namibia has lost its president Hage Geingob. The head of state had been to the USA for treatment after a serious diagnosis.

Namibia's president Hage Geingb died at 82 years old after a cancer diagnosis. Image: Christian Ender /Pool

Many South Africans reacted to the news about the Namibian president. Online users wrote messages to express their condolences.

Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies

According to a post on X by the , the President of Namibia died after being admitted to a hospital for treatment. The post detailed that Hage Geingob passed away in the early morning of 04 February 2024.

How did Namibia's president pass away?

The statement did not mention the cause of death. They stated that Hage Geingob was receiving medical treatment and was diagnosed with cancer before his passing.

SA laments Namibia president's death.

Many people wrote touching messages. South Africans expressed their sorrow over the leader's passing.

John Nkhumise commented:

"Condolences to families, friends,Namibians and the world as whole.Rest In Peace the President."

Stan Ndaba wrote:

"RIP Mr President."

Enoch Matlwa said:

"Condolences to the people of NAMIBIA....and Africa as a whole."

Jason Berner added,"

"May God protect us all from death."

Diligence Saungweme remarked:

"Shame."

