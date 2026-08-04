Colonel Chris Wyatt, a retired military analyst, posted a video from the Western Cape expressing outrage over complaints filed by SA refugees in the US

The complaints, submitted to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, reportedly included grievances about hotel cutlery and walking distances to clinics

South Africans online shared strong opinions about the behaviour, with many saying the complainants were ungrateful

Col Chris Wyatt is recording a vlog. Images: IndabaAfricaGroup/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A retired military analyst took to Facebook on 3 August 2026 to voice his frustration over complaints lodged by South African refugees resettled in Pennsylvania. Filmed at dusk against a mountain backdrop in the Western Cape, Colonel (Ret) Chris Wyatt of IndabaAfricaGroup did not hold back.

Wyatt directed his anger at what he described as petty, "entitled" grievances submitted to the US Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). Among the complaints reportedly filed against a Pennsylvania resettlement agency were dissatisfaction over hotel cutlery and concerns about the distance to a health clinic.

"You're actually going to complain about the agency for something a hotel that you're paying to stay in didn't do?" Wyatt said in the video, visibly frustrated.

SA refugees in the US

The resettlement programme at the centre of the controversy was established under President Donald Trump, who created a refugee pathway specifically for white South Africans, primarily Afrikaners. The Trump administration argued that the group faces systemic racial discrimination and threats linked to land reform policies. The programme was launched as broader refugee admissions from conflict zones were largely paused, drawing criticism from those who viewed it as politically motivated.

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Wyatt acknowledged that legitimate complaints do exist, describing the ORR complaint line as a resource for people placed in dangerous situations or denied benefits they are legally entitled to. His anger was specifically aimed at what he considered frivolous use of that channel against an agency he believes works hard for its clients.

"The purpose of the complaint line is not for crybabies. It's for people who need help, real help," he said.

Mzansi reacts to the complaints

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say on Colonel Chris Wyatt's Facebook page:

@Donovan Landon wrote:

"I'm shocked to hear this... Cause us South Africans don't whine."

@Naomi Fourie commented:

"Never bite the hand that feeds you!!"

@Jean Baxter shared:

"My children have been in Toledo for a week now and have been blessed beyond comprehension. And they are GRATEFUL for everything they have received. I don't think people understand the term Refugee. You're not going for a walk in the park! Be grateful!"

@Izak Badenhorst added:

"I think the matter must be investigated because there are a lot of people out there trying to cause conflict. Investigate the source and then make a judgement..."

See the full clip below:

More on SA refugees

Briefly News recently reported on hundreds of refugees left stranded on a Durban street, using plastic sheets as shelter while flood warnings loomed over the area.

recently reported on hundreds of refugees left stranded on a Durban street, using plastic sheets as shelter while flood warnings loomed over the area. An Afrikaner woman broke down describing the day she left her adult children behind to relocate to the US under a refugee resettlement programme.

Meanwhile, a Cape Town family approved for the same US programme shared what it's like waiting to find out where in America they'll actually be living.

Source: Briefly News