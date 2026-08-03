A South African mother shared a video after discovering her daughter Rene had been secretly crafting replica snack packets at home

Rene recreated brands like Doritos, Lays, Takis and Coca-Cola using only paper, markers, tape and stuffing material

The video left South Africans amazed by the young girl's creativity and attention to detail

A mum had no idea what her daughter had been quietly working on until she saw her talent. Image: @agatalonia

Source: TikTok

A South African mum had no idea what her daughter had been quietly working on until she stumbled upon a growing collection of handmade snack packets in their home. The video, filmed in the family's living room, shows the mother going through packet after packet, each one a paper recreation of a well-known brand. The caption on screen read:

"I just discovered that my daughter has a talent."

Rene, the young girl behind the creations, walked her mum through exactly how she made them. She started with a full sheet of paper, folded the sides in carefully, drew the brand logos and product details by hand, and outlined everything in black marker. She then stuffed each packet to give it a realistic, squishy feel. Her collection included Doritos, multiple Lays flavours such as spicy, barbecue, and lime, Takis, Jolly Ranchers, and even a Coca-Cola bottle.

A collection built one packet at a time

When her mum asked how long each one took, Rene said some took about a day or two, mostly because the tape kept going the wrong way and she had to start over. User @agatalonia made nine of them in a single day, using only the markers and pencils her mum had bought her.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi tells mum to invest in Rene's gift

South Africans who watched the video were quick to weigh in on the young girl's talent:

Rebabaletswe Lefusa wrote:

"Since you saw her talent, mama, support her to create things. ❤️❤️"

Sophie C. Sulu said:

"Please buy her more art materials. 😍 Trust me."

Edutalk with Ms M added:

"This is so impressive. I hope you push into a creative career, mommy. 🫣☺️"

HeWhoMustNotBeNamed suggested:

"Install Illustrator for her!"

Boni advised:

"Please get her that Cricut machine; she's so creative. I'm sure she'd make very cute party packs for kids."

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Source: Briefly News