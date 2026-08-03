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SA Girl Makes DIY Snack Packets From Paper and Tape, Mum Discovers Hidden Talent
Family and Relationships

SA Girl Makes DIY Snack Packets From Paper and Tape, Mum Discovers Hidden Talent

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A South African mother shared a video after discovering her daughter Rene had been secretly crafting replica snack packets at home
  • Rene recreated brands like Doritos, Lays, Takis and Coca-Cola using only paper, markers, tape and stuffing material
  • The video left South Africans amazed by the young girl's creativity and attention to detail

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The image on the right captured the Lays snacks she created
A mum had no idea what her daughter had been quietly working on until she saw her talent. Image: @agatalonia
Source: TikTok

A South African mum had no idea what her daughter had been quietly working on until she stumbled upon a growing collection of handmade snack packets in their home. The video, filmed in the family's living room, shows the mother going through packet after packet, each one a paper recreation of a well-known brand. The caption on screen read:

"I just discovered that my daughter has a talent."

Rene, the young girl behind the creations, walked her mum through exactly how she made them. She started with a full sheet of paper, folded the sides in carefully, drew the brand logos and product details by hand, and outlined everything in black marker. She then stuffed each packet to give it a realistic, squishy feel. Her collection included Doritos, multiple Lays flavours such as spicy, barbecue, and lime, Takis, Jolly Ranchers, and even a Coca-Cola bottle.

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A collection built one packet at a time

When her mum asked how long each one took, Rene said some took about a day or two, mostly because the tape kept going the wrong way and she had to start over. User @agatalonia made nine of them in a single day, using only the markers and pencils her mum had bought her.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi tells mum to invest in Rene's gift

South Africans who watched the video were quick to weigh in on the young girl's talent:

Rebabaletswe Lefusa wrote:

"Since you saw her talent, mama, support her to create things. ❤️❤️"

Sophie C. Sulu said:

"Please buy her more art materials. 😍 Trust me."

Edutalk with Ms M added:

"This is so impressive. I hope you push into a creative career, mommy. 🫣☺️"

HeWhoMustNotBeNamed suggested:

"Install Illustrator for her!"

Boni advised:

"Please get her that Cricut machine; she's so creative. I'm sure she'd make very cute party packs for kids."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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