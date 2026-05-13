A young girl impressed South Africans after showing advanced chess skills while playing against her father in a viral video

The child’s understanding of strategy and gameplay left many social media users stunned and entertained online

Mzansi praised the father for introducing his daughter to chess at such a young age and encouraging her learning

A young girl has captured hearts online after showing off surprisingly advanced chess skills at an age when many children are still learning basic games. Her calm focus and smart moves left many viewers completely amazed.

The visual on the left showed the little girl kneeling on the floor. Image: @tar.luks5

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @tar.luks5 posted the video on 11 May 2026, showing a father playing chess with his very young daughter, whose impressive understanding of the game is impressive. The father jokingly suggested that he might have to register his daughter for a chess tournament after seeing how naturally she understood the game. Many people online agreed, saying the child appeared far more advanced than expected for her age.

Chess is often considered one of the most mentally demanding games in the world because it requires concentration, patience, planning and strategic thinking. For many adults, learning chess can already feel overwhelming, which is why viewers were especially amazed to see such a young child understanding how pieces move and react on the board.

Proud dad shares daughter's impressive chess moves

One of the most important concepts in chess is learning how to protect the king while building attacks against an opponent. Beginners are often taught key strategies such as controlling the centre of the board, thinking ahead and understanding moves like castling, which helps protect the king while positioning the rook more effectively.

South Africans were left deeply impressed seeing the little girl confidently playing chess like a seasoned player. Netizens also gave the father, user @tar.luks5, his flowers for being able to train such a young mind.

The picture on the left showed the young girl playing chess. Image: @tar.luks5

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the smart child

Sbongile wrote:

“Everyone who doesn't have a clue what's going on here, let's gather here. 😭😭😭”

Heart wrote:

“Put her in tournaments. My son started learning chess at age 3. At age 6, he started playing tournaments. At age 7, he got his Junior Master title in chess. In April 2026, he won the SA Closed Chess Championships. He's going to Uganda tomorrow to represent the country in the African Youth Chess Championships.”

Creeper asked:

“Why do you play like that against her? shouldn't you challenge her a little bit??. She missed the Bxf7 checkmate... which tells me that she may still be learning the ropes and maybe doesn't understand that all chess pieces can mate, but she seems to know what she is doing. So try defending the checkmate threats and see how she responds.”

Tshepiso Mofokeng wrote:

“She missed bishop mate, please explain that to her.🔥 She's killing it.”

Dot wrote:

“That was supposed to be 3 moves, she wanted to distract you with a pawn. 😅”

Azania Adonai wrote:

“This is a special talent at that age, you understand that comprehension is high, and she can think so a STEM career is her destiny. 🥰 Congratulations dad.”

Boss lady love asked:

“How old is this baby?”

Star Jeff wrote:

“Please tell me this is AI. 😩”

Stranger969 wrote:

“The fact that I learned this when I was 3, and I lost every match I played, and my first win was when I was in grade 1.”

3 Other Briefly New stories related to chess

Eight-year-old Khethelo Mlaba from Umlazi placed third at the national chess championships just one year after picking up the game for the very first time.

Nine-year-old chess prodigy Atlehang Malemane secures funding for Commonwealth Chess Championships in Sri Lanka.

Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov recently shared his thoughts on Ace Magashule's chess skills.

Source: Briefly News