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“Best Experience”: Woman Breaks Down What Her Private Hospital C-Section Delivery Cost in SA
Family and Relationships

“Best Experience”: Woman Breaks Down What Her Private Hospital C-Section Delivery Cost in SA

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A young woman shared photos of her newborn alongside a detailed breakdown of what an emergency C-section cost her at a private hospital
  • The total bill covered everything from the delivery and nursing care to daily monitoring and a six-week follow-up check
  • Many compared their own experiences, with some pointing out that public hospitals charge nothing at all

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A post went viral.
A young woman in SA. Images: @louisejjacobs
Source: TikTok

A new mum had South Africa talking after sharing the full cost of her private hospital birth online. Louise posted a series of personal photos on 12 May 2026, showing quiet moments with her newborn just before and after delivery. Along with the pictures came a detailed breakdown of every bill from her emergency C-section, which she described as the best experience she could have asked for.

The post broke the costs down provider by provider. Mediclinic came to R31,694.60, covering the C-section itself, a three-night stay, three meals a day, shared room, maternity bag and around-the-clock nursing care. The obstetrician and gynaecologist billed R14,329.84 for the delivery, daily monitoring, a one-week post-op check and a six-week follow-up. The paediatrician charged R3,343.21 for monitoring the baby at birth and daily check-ins thereafter. The anaesthesiologist came to R8,626.40 and was present for the full procedure, administering the spinal block and managing anti-nausea medication throughout. The only co-payment was R1,188.50. Pathology cost R1,907.60 and pharmacy R698.75 in total.

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What does a private C-section costs in SA?

The full bill came to R60,665.33, with medical aid covering the bulk of it. For many South Africans, numbers like these are eye-opening, especially for those planning a family or weighing up private versus public healthcare. Private hospital births come with round-the-clock care, dedicated specialists and a structured recovery plan, but the costs add up fast without solid medical aid cover.

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View the TikTok post below:

SA debates private hospital C-section costs

The comments section filled up quickly on TikToker @louisejjacobs's clip, with thousands sharing their own stories:

@tinangidi4 pointed out:

"Free at a public hospital, by the way."

@christina_sonamizi joked:

"I'd rather buy an iPhone 17."

@mr_songoftheday said:

"Even more of a reason for me not to have kids."

One commenter added:

"All optional, BTW."

@gomolemo007 shared:

"Netcare R48,450.85. Don't know why they added that 85 cents, cause I was broke already."

@sn00h admitted:

"I thought the 31k was for everything 😭"

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@ruthieemm wrote:

"I had an emergency C-section at Mediclinic on Discovery, stayed 3 days, including ICU. Total was around R85k with no co-payments."
A post went viral.
A woman in a private hospital. Images: @louisejjacobs
Source: TikTok

More on SA healthcare and medical bills

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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