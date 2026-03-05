On Monday, 2 March 2026, Sabelo Gumede shared an Instagram video asking for money to complete his chemotherapy

In the clip, Sabelo Gumede shared how much he needs to complete one month of treatment

Fans and popular South Africans such as Popi Sibiya and Hungani Ndlovu sent messages of support and prayers, and some donated to his fundraiser

Sabelo Gumede asked for money to finish his chemotherapy treatment. Image: ishu_sabz

Source: Instagram

South African comedian and actor Sabelo Gumede broke his silence and asked for donations.

Gumede, who made an appearance on the rebooted season of a long-running etv soapie, previously shared that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.

At the time he revealed that he had been diagnosed with choriocarcinoma, Gumede had shared that he was reluctant to start a fundraising campaign.

On Monday, 2 March 2026, Sabelo Gumede took to his official Instagram account. He shared a video appealing for donations to complete his chemotherapy treatment. Part of the post was captioned:

“Hey, hey, please help; I’m in urgent need of resuming my chemo. Please help with donations; they would mean the world right now. 💛”

Sabelo said that he had not been able to afford his medical bills for the past month, and as a result, he had failed to undergo his chemotherapy treatment. He shared that he had been making progress before his finances forced him to pause.

“I’m asking for help. If you’re able to, please help me. My life quite literally depends on it. I’m in the last stretch of treatment. In January, I did a PET scan, and nothing was lighting up. My oncologist said I’m doing really well,” he said.

Sabelo said he has been doing well for the most part, and he has been using natural remedies as well. He said apart from the blood clot, which he has been managing using thinners, he has not had any complications.

Sabelo Gumede said that the interruption in chemotherapy worries him, and he still has four months of treatment to go. He said that his medical bills amount to R30,000 a month.

“Right now, I’m not undergoing chemo, and I still have three or four months left. I’m sure this interruption isn’t helping. Everything has been suspended because I can’t keep up with the costs. My treatment and medical expenses come to about R25,000 to R30,000 a month,” Sabelo explained.

In his caption, Gumede shared the five lessons he learnt as a result of his battle with cancer. South Africans can make donations by clicking the link.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Sabelo Gumede appeals for donations

In the comments, social media users shared messages of support and comfort. Several netizens also donated to his fundraiser.

Here are some of the comments:

kay.yarms said:

“I’m so sorry you’re going through this, Sabelo. Your positive attitude is so inspiring, and I am going to keep you in my prayers. Sengathi ungalulama bhuti🤍”

popi_sibiya shared:

“Done ✔️ Wishing you recovery 🙏🏾💜💜💜”

hunganindlovu commented:

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

tlotlomoilwe suggested:

“@ishu_sabz sorry to hear, brother. Tshwane District Hospital has one of the best cancer treatment centres I know. Perhaps you can ask your physician to refer you there for continuous treatment. Then put the donation money to other good use for your personal needs.”

prisca_364 recounted:

“My mom was diagnosed with cancer in 2004 and started her treatment with the private hospital, then, upon realising that the treatments are expensive, she started going to Sharlotte Maxeke hospital and today, she is cancer-free.”

Mzansi reacted after Sabelo Gumede asked for donations. Image: ishu_sabz

Source: Instagram

Nasty C opens up about personal struggles

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that award-winning rapper Nasty C opened up about his personal struggles.

Nasty C made it clear he did not want sorry messages or pity, and shared what celebrities and fans should do until he gets better.

Source: Briefly News