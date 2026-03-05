On Wednesday, 4 March 2026, Nasty C shared that he has been struggling emotionally for the past three months

He stressed that his struggles have nothing to do with his music or career, but are strictly personal matters

Nasty C made it clear he does not want sorry messages or pity, and shared what celebrities and fans should do

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nasty C spoke about his personal struggles. Image: nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Renowned rapper Nasty C left South Africans in their feelings after candidly sharing that he has been struggling with his mental health of late.

In a candid video shared on his official Instagram account on Wednesday, 3 March 2026, the former Def Jam artist shared that he has had a difficult three months.

“I haven't been in the right headspace to make any kind of cool, happy content because I have not been happy. I've been going through it. I've been just in the pits for the past couple of months, man, since December. December, Jan, Feb,” Nasty C said.

He clarified that what he is going through is personal and in no way related to his music.

“March is also coming with its own things, you know what I mean? I'm just going through it, man. But it's only on the personal side, OK? You don't have to worry about anything Nasty C-related. This is just me that's going through all this,” Nasty C clarified.

He emphasised that because of his mental health struggles, he is unable to share happy content with his fans.

“I was supposed to continue with the motion and keep that momentum up, but I just can’t. I'm a human being. This is one of those human-to-human videos right now. I can't be an entertainer for you right now. I can't dance for you, can't be funny. I can't even motivate you right now. I need all that stuff. You understand?” Nasty C said.

The Zulu Man With Some Power rapper shared that he did not release the video because he wanted people to feel sympathy for him. He said the best thing his fans could do was pre-save the deluxe edition of his first full-length album as an independent artist.

“I'm not asking for you, for your I'm sorries or I love yous and all that stuff. I don't want none of that stuff. Please, please, please, please. Thank you,” Nasty C said.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

SA reacts after Nasty C shares his mental health struggles

Fans and industry colleagues rallied behind Nasty C and flooded the comments with words of support.

Here are some of the comments:

magleradoeboy remarked:

“Strongest person in the room is the one who knows when they need strength. Keep your head up champ💪🏿🤍👑”

boity said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ pre-saved and ready! 🙌”

stogie_t shared:

“Praying that you find clarity, rest, and renewed strength for the road ahead. Much respect and God bless always.”

papa.ghost commented:

“You're growing my boi. Life is challenging, but you're a fighter, and you'll be ok in the end❤️”

bright_zukay shared:

“See you at Kota fest king 👑 head up 🆙 ❤️”

Mzansi reacted after Nasty C shared a video talking about his personal issues. Image: nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C explains decision not to attend church

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Nasty C revealing why he decided not to attend church anymore left several people baffled.

The Eazy hitmaker recalled some of his personal experiences with congregants who made it difficult for him to immerse himself in the church experience fully.

Source: Briefly News