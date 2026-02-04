South African rapper Nasty C has revealed the reason he has decided not to attend church anymore, and it left many people baffled

The Eazy hitmaker recalled some of his personal experiences with congregants who made it difficult for him to fully live out the church experience

Nasty C's video ruffles some feathers with people calling him out, while some people sympathise with him

Being a celebrity can be hard. Doing normal things that people do is almost impossible when you are under the constant gaze of fans.

For Nasty C, attending a place like church is near uncomfortable because of the treatment he receives.

Nasty C on attending church

The rapper spoke in an interview about why he stopped going to church. Nasty C said people oftentimes ignore the pastor and hardly listen to his sermon because their backs are constantly turned back to watch him.

"I can't go to church, and that sucks," he started. "It's because of how I feel when I am in church," he explained. "I kind of feel like I am the devil. Everyone is turning around, looking at me, instead of praying. They are looking at their phones, and they are not listening to what the pastor is saying," the rapper said.

He stated that when the church service is over, people rush to take photos with him. He reckons that this is bad because people should be more focused on the church rather than him.

"They are just rushing for this thing to end so they can come and swarm me for pictures. That is weird. I do not think that is something that people should be focusing on," he explained. "So I can't go to church anymore."

Nasty C explained why he stopped going to church. Image: Nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions:

darkrooomreviews stated:

"Lol Kahle Bo. There are so many different churches where they don't know you or wouldn't even care that you are there. Trust me. If u really wanted to, you would."

chulu_magajana stated:

"That is why I do not like Nasty C."

rakesss__ joked:

"I also can’t go to church for the same reason, smh."

its_moonsir shared:

"Somebody open a church for celebrities."

lastron_ngoma advised:

"He can come to Rivers Sandton, lots of high-profile people come, and people literally mind their own business, pray, listen and be moved by God’s word, and they go home."

munyaradzianthony stated:

"One thing I never thought about as a celebrity. Damm, that sucks."

tinoe_luth shared:

"Go every time till they get used to you, but the problem is that new congregants will come every Sunday."

terzo_millennio1 replied:

"Being a superstar has robbed him of simple luxuries in life that many of us take for granted. Its soo important to have the right church with a great community on this life journey. Forced Isolation can be so lonely."

Nasty C launches Audio Mack

In a previous report from Briefly News, Award-winning rapper Nasty C became the first South African artist to surpass 100 million streams on Audiomack, a major milestone for local hip hop.

To celebrate the achievement, he was presented with a commemorative plaque. The record-breaking moment came just two weeks after Audiomack hinted that Nasty C was on the verge of making history.

