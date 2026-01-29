Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small has come under the spotlight for a post he made in 2014

In the post, he threatened to quit music and being a producer, and gave no context as to why

South Africans were sighing in huge relief that Kabza De Small did not quit being a producer

Kabza De Small's old post where he wanted to quit music has resurfaced. Image: Kabelo_motha

The world almost never got to experience the talent that is Kabza De Small. If he had his way, Kabza would have allegedly quit.

This was made known by a resurfaced post by the amapiano GOAT, where he threatened to quit the music industry.

Did Kabza De Small quit music?

Before he rose to fame, Kabza De Small contemplated quitting the music industry. In a post from 30 December 2014, a sad Kabelo Motha wrote, "I quit this producing thing."

A screenshot from the post was shared by user @daequanbeats, who expressed relief that he never got through with his plans.

"Remember in 2014 when Kabza wanted to quit producing music. I’m glad he never did," the post reads.

Other Kabza fans expressed relief that he still pushed through and became the music powerhouse that he is today.

@Sphiwe_Mashego said:

"Imagine if he quit, fellows won’t be inspired."

@say_samuel responded:

"You see the power of not giving up, look where he is now because he didn't give up, even though that thought was in his head & he was seeing the process being slow, let his will be done."

@TeeTouchza shared:

"That's why I will forever respect Maphorisa. He changed his life."

@BaandzMakeHer said:

"It’s usually when you're about to quit when things start working out."

Kabza De Small’s post where he threatened to quit music has resurfaced. Image: Kabelomotha

@29Bagzz said:

"So many people’s lives changed because of him sticking to his craft and grinding it out."

@bradzxcaprio shared:

"Feeling like that is normal when you lack motivation; it’s not always roses and ice cream every day."

@AYAPROW_BIGGFUN reacted:

"Man shout out to Phori for opening that one door for this God-given talent. Everyone needs a Phori."

@thecoolestpedi replied:

"If he quit then we wouldn't have gotten so many classics."

@I_akhuruhwirry responded:

"Yeah, sometimes you'd feel like quitting and stuff. It's called entrepreneurship. Days are not the same. That's why many can't be entrepreneurs."

Kabza's BTS shoot for Bab'Motha trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, a rare behind-the-scenes look at the set of Kabza De Small’s Bab’Motha album cover shoot has gone viral. The shoot gave fans a glimpse into the making of his latest project.

Kabza opted for a surprisingly cost-effective approach that has sparked intense debate over his artistic choices among his fans.

Fans got to see that the cover was heavily edited, looking at the simple set. This divided the internet, with some fans applauding the producer for his humility, and others took the opportunity to troll the Amapiano king, labelling the shoot as too cheap for a star of his calibre.

