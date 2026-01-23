A rare behind-the-scenes look at the set of Kabza De Small’s Bab’Motha album cover shoot has gone viral, giving fans a glimpse into the making of his latest project

For the album's creative direction, Kabza opted for a surprisingly cost-effective approach that has sparked intense debate over his artistic choices

The simple aesthetic divided the internet, with some fans applauding the producer for his humility, and others took the opportunity to troll the Amapiano king, labelling the shoot as too frugal for a star of his magnitude

Kabza De Small’s photoshoot for the 'Bab'Motha' album cover raised questions. Images: kabelomotha_, jr_ecko

Source: Instagram

Over six months since the release of Kabza De Small's album Bab'Motha, the conversation around the project is ongoing. Only this time, it's not about the music.

Released on 18 July 2025 to critical acclaim, the project became a chart-topping success and solidified Kabza's place in Amapiano history as the undisputed king.

However, a recently resurfaced photo from the album cover shoot raised questions about the king's creative priorities, sparking a viral debate over whether his budget-friendly approach was a stroke of minimalist genius or a sign of unnecessary frugality.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, X (formerly Twitter) user 2022AFRICA shared side-by-side photos from the album shoot and the final cover art.

Part of a growing online trend, the post shared a comparison between the preparation (getting ready) and the final results (to make history), and captured Kabza without a shirt on, posed in front of the camera with water dripping down his face into a large bucket.

The cover’s creative direction used advanced image editing software to place Kabza within a large body of water, symbolising a ritualistic cleansing that perfectly mirrors the album's deep spiritual themes.

The online community questioned why a big artist like Kabza De Small opted for an apparent budget-friendly approach for his album cover shoot. Image: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

While the final artwork, shot by the renowned South African photographer Jr Ecko, was praised for its bold vision and spiritual depth, the behind-the-scenes reality, which revealed a remarkably simple setup, left fans confused.

This is what Jr Ecko had to say about the album, highlighting the spiritual significance of water.

"This project is spiritual and speaks about healing and blessings. In many African spiritual traditions, water is viewed as a vital, spiritual force, essential for both physical and spiritual well-being. It is seen as a sacred element, a source of life, purification, and healing, often associated with ancestral spirits and deities. Water bodies like rivers, lakes, and the ocean are considered the dwelling places of these spirits."

For many, the minimalist approach spoke to Kabza’s grounded nature, proving that he doesn't need a high-end setup to produce world-class art. However, others on social media haven't been as kind, with trolls questioning why one of the wealthiest producers in the country opted for such an understated aesthetic.

See the before and after photos of Kabza De Small's album cover below.

Social media reacts to Kabza De Small's album cover

The jokes were flying, with some in the comment section questioning whether the budget for the album cover was "tight."

Compaqllow asked:

"Lmfsao, how tight on budget was he?"

Malome_Steez was surprised:

"I thought he went to the river?"

ZGoasu was not happy:

"Yoh, a big artist using AI and Photoshop? South African artists don't respect their craft."

ThalakgaleSir posted:

"I still don’t understand why kabza with all that access, didn’t go to a sea or river or something. I mean, Harties nyana? Aowa, this is unnecessary, but S/O to the photographer, you cooked."

msm_goth slammed Kabza De Small:

"He wasn’t at a dam or river? Cheap, under-budgeted cover."

